Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

NIRF Rankings 2025: IISc Bangalore, JNU retain top two ranks in Universities category, check list here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 12:07 pm IST

NIRF Rankings 2025: IISc Bangalore and JNU have retained top two ranks in Universities category. 

The Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2025, on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The tenth edition of NIRF India Rankings was released by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi

NIRF Rankings 2025: IISc Bangalore, JNU bagged top two ranks in Universities category,
NIRF Rankings 2025: IISc Bangalore, JNU bagged top two ranks in Universities category,

Also read: NIRF Ranking 2025: India ranking released at nirfindia.org, here's how to check

In 2025, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has emerged as the top university in India. Besides, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi also retained its former positions in the second spot. In the third spot is Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal.

Jamia Millia Islamia, meanwhile, went down to the fourth spot this year.

Also read: NIRF Ranking 2025: IIT Madras tops, check 10 institutes under overall category

The top 10 institutions in the University category are as follows:

  1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
  2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
  3. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
  4. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
  5. University of Delhi, Delhi
  6. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
  7. Birla University of Science and Technology - Pilani
  8. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
  9. Jadavpur University, Kolkata
  10. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

Notably, this year, the ministry has ranked institutions on 17 categories, introducing the SDG or sustainable rankings. The Open University, Skill University and State Private University rankings were released last year.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / NIRF Rankings 2025: IISc Bangalore, JNU retain top two ranks in Universities category, check list here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On