NIRF Rankings 2025: IISc Bangalore, JNU retain top two ranks in Universities category, check list here

The Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2025, on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The tenth edition of NIRF India Rankings was released by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi NIRF Rankings 2025: IISc Bangalore, JNU bagged top two ranks in Universities category,

In 2025, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has emerged as the top university in India. Besides, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi also retained its former positions in the second spot. In the third spot is Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal.

Jamia Millia Islamia, meanwhile, went down to the fourth spot this year.

The top 10 institutions in the University category are as follows:

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi University of Delhi, Delhi Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Birla University of Science and Technology - Pilani Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Jadavpur University, Kolkata Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

Notably, this year, the ministry has ranked institutions on 17 categories, introducing the SDG or sustainable rankings. The Open University, Skill University and State Private University rankings were released last year.