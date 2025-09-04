The Ministry of Education released the NIRF Ranking 2025 on September 4, 2025. This year, the India rankings were released for 17 categories, including Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open Universities, Skill Universities, State Public Universities, and SDG or Sustainability. NIRF Ranking 2025 Live Updates NIRF Ranking 2025: India ranking released at nirfindia.org, here's how to check(HT file)

NIRF Ranking 2025: How to check

The NIRF Ranking 2025 was released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

To check the list of top institutes follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NIRF Ranking at nirfindia.org.

2. Click on NIRF Ranking 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the category for which you want to check the list.

4. The list will be displayed.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2024, IIT Madras had topped the overall category followed by IISc Bengaluru in second place, IIT Bombay in the third position. Under engineering category, IIT Madras had again topped followed by IIT Delhi in second place and IIT Bombay in the third spot. For medical category, AIIMS Delhi had ranked on top, second spot is acquired by PGIMER, Chandigarh and third place is acquired by Christian Medical College, Vellore. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIRF Ranking.