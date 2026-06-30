Kathie Lee Gifford's scary health update: TV star and singer says she ‘wanted to die’
Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she experienced excruciating pain that led her to wish for death.
Kathie Lee Gifford has candidly discussed experiencing pain so intense that it made her wish for death.
The 72-year-old television personality, singer, and actress shared with PEOPLE, a publication affiliated with Entertainment Weekly, that she has faced significant pain, multiple broken bones, and surgical procedures over the past year — including a complete hip replacement and cataract surgery.
Gifford mentioned that this pain caused her to withdraw from public engagements throughout the year, a situation that reminded her of her late husband, Frank Gifford, during the final stages of his life before he passed away at the age of 84 in 2015.
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'I wasn't going to kill myself,' Kathie Lee Gifford makes bombshell admission
Speaking to PEOPLE, she mentioned, “Frank said to me before he passed, ‘When I go somewhere, I know what people are expecting from me. I want to be Frank Gifford when I go out'."
"I want to be Kathie Lee, the person they expect. I don't want to disappoint people. But when you're in pain, it's so debilitating, and everything's a grimace. I've had emotional pain many times in my life, but never this chronic physical pain where you literally want to go home to Jesus."
She disclosed that she recited the prayer and even prayed to die several times due to the unbearable pain.
“I wasn't going to hurt myself. I wasn't going to kill myself. I just didn't want to be here — as blessed as I am,” she confessed.
Kathie Lee Gifford's surgeries
In addition to undergoing hip surgery and a cataract operation, Gifford's fractured bones resulted in additional complications and physical restrictions, which adversely affected her capacity to engage in play with her five grandchildren.
Reflecting on the potential causes of her physical complications, Gifford mentioned that her vigorous performances on stage as Miss Hannigan in a 2006 production of Annie at Madison Square Garden in New York City may have contributed to her condition.
Aside from her health concerns, Gifford, a prominent Christian figure, recently garnered attention for addressing two unexpected subjects — notably criticizing the current cohosts of The View and commenting on the LGBTQ community's use of identifying letters during an interview with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More