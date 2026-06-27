Prince and Harry Meghan's royal return to UK: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept King Charles' big offer

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle have accepted an invitation from King Charles III to stay at a royal residence, at least in part, during their forthcoming visit to England. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have accepted King Charles III's invitation to stay at royal residences during their visit to England.(Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (AFP)

As The Duke, 41, and Duchess of Sussex, 44, prepare for their first return as a couple to the United Kingdom in four years, they intend to stay at a combination of both royal residences and private accommodations, as confirmed by a representative for the couple in a news release shared with USA TODAY.

No further details regarding their accommodations during the trip, scheduled from July 7 to July 11, have been disclosed.

Harry and Meghan's royal accommodation trip: Did Sussex say anything? Representatives for Sussex have refrained from commenting on whether the couple intends to meet with King Charles III or other members of the royal family. USA TODAY has reached out to Buckingham Palace for a statement.

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Will Prince Harry and Meghan's kids accompany them? The couple will be accompanied by their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, during their upcoming visit, although they will not be making any public appearances.

The most recent occasion that Harry and Meghan were together in the United Kingdom was in September 2022, during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which signified the conclusion of the monarch's 70-year reign.

In 2020, the couple stepped back from their positions as senior working royals in a decision commonly referred to as "Megxit," a term that plays on Brexit, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. They currently reside in California with their two children.

What has delayed Prince Harry's return? Harry has previously expressed that worries regarding his family's safety have hindered him from bringing Meghan and their children back to the United Kingdom, pointing to the loss of taxpayer-funded security following his withdrawal from royal duties in 2020.

In May 2025, he faced a setback when he lost an appeal in a U.K. court concerning the level of security to which he and his family are entitled while in Britain, leaving the security arrangements for the Sussexes' upcoming visit uncertain.

Representatives for Sussex stated that the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures indicated that a risk management assessment has not been carried out for the couple's visit, despite having six months' notice and “despite assurances” that it would be completed by March.

The couple relocated to California in 2020 when they stepped back from their royal responsibilities. By February 2021, they had officially relinquished their royal patronages and honorary military roles upon the conclusion of a review of their departure agreement.