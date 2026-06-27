Candace Owens questions authenticity of Charlie & Erika Kirk's marriage, links her to Epstein's circle: ‘She was never…’
Candace Owens alleged on her podcast that the marriage of the late Charlie Kirk to Erika Kirk was insincere and hinted at ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
In the latest episode of her podcast, Candace, aired on Thursday, June 25, Candace Owens alleged that the marriage between the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk and his widow, Erika Kirk, “was never real.” She also reiterated her claims that Erika had previous ties to Jeffrey Epstein's circle. The commentator, who has been publicly clashing with Erika since Charlie was killed at a Turning Point USA event in Utah in September 2025, framed the purportedly fake marriage as part of a wider campaign against her former friend.
Charlie, a prominent co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck at the age of 31 while addressing an audience at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Authorities have classified his death as an assassination, creating a significant void within the American right and igniting a wave of speculation across online platforms.
Erika, who had consistently appeared alongside her husband at political events and on social media, swiftly re-entered public life following the tragic incident, a choice that has faced intense criticism from certain factions of the conservative movement that previously regarded the couple as a quintessential partnership.
Also Read: Maple Peak Fire and Cherry Fire updates: All on evacuation, road closures, state of emergency in Tooele & Juab Counties
Candace Owens claims Charlie Kirk's marriage was not genuine
Owens has positioned herself at the forefront of this backlash. During her most recent broadcast, she expressed to her audience that she no longer perceives Charlie's marriage as genuine.
“I do not believe, and I want to be clear here, that his relationship with Erika Kirk was ever real. I am firm on that now,” she stated, before redirecting her listeners to a theory she initially proposed in March that Erika may have had some form of association with Epstein through French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, the deceased founder of Next Model Management.
Did Candace Owens offer any proof to substantiate her claim?
Owens did not provide documentary proof on air. Instead, she stated that 'more people' had come forward with information regarding Erika's purported employment at Next Model Management in New York, which she characterized as being “in Epstein's orbit.”
In March, she had already informed listeners of her “growing hunch that Erika and Jeffrey Epstein may have crossed paths,” and she posted on X that she now viewed it as “utterly immoral to defend Erika Kirk.” At that time, she hinted at a podcast episode by stating: “These are questions that demand answers.”
None of these assertions has been independently verified. There has been no public acknowledgment that Erika was employed by Next Model Management, nor is there evidence of her having direct or indirect interactions with Epstein or Brunel. No law enforcement agency has supported Owens' terminology regarding an"'orbit," and there is no official indication that Epstein's network is connected to Charlie's murder. In the absence of verification, all of these claims remain unsubstantiated and should be approached with caution.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More