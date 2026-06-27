Candace Owens questions authenticity of Charlie & Erika Kirk's marriage, links her to Epstein's circle: ‘She was never…’

In the latest episode of her podcast, Candace, aired on Thursday, June 25, Candace Owens alleged that the marriage between the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk and his widow, Erika Kirk, “was never real.” She also reiterated her claims that Erika had previous ties to Jeffrey Epstein's circle. The commentator, who has been publicly clashing with Erika since Charlie was killed at a Turning Point USA event in Utah in September 2025, framed the purportedly fake marriage as part of a wider campaign against her former friend. In her recent podcast, Candace Owens questioned the authenticity of Charlie Kirk's marriage to Erika, suggesting a connection to Jeffrey Epstein (REUTERS)

Charlie, a prominent co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck at the age of 31 while addressing an audience at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Authorities have classified his death as an assassination, creating a significant void within the American right and igniting a wave of speculation across online platforms.

Erika, who had consistently appeared alongside her husband at political events and on social media, swiftly re-entered public life following the tragic incident, a choice that has faced intense criticism from certain factions of the conservative movement that previously regarded the couple as a quintessential partnership.

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Candace Owens claims Charlie Kirk's marriage was not genuine Owens has positioned herself at the forefront of this backlash. During her most recent broadcast, she expressed to her audience that she no longer perceives Charlie's marriage as genuine.

“I do not believe, and I want to be clear here, that his relationship with Erika Kirk was ever real. I am firm on that now,” she stated, before redirecting her listeners to a theory she initially proposed in March that Erika may have had some form of association with Epstein through French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, the deceased founder of Next Model Management.

Did Candace Owens offer any proof to substantiate her claim? Owens did not provide documentary proof on air. Instead, she stated that 'more people' had come forward with information regarding Erika's purported employment at Next Model Management in New York, which she characterized as being “in Epstein's orbit.”

In March, she had already informed listeners of her “growing hunch that Erika and Jeffrey Epstein may have crossed paths,” and she posted on X that she now viewed it as “utterly immoral to defend Erika Kirk.” At that time, she hinted at a podcast episode by stating: “These are questions that demand answers.”

None of these assertions has been independently verified. There has been no public acknowledgment that Erika was employed by Next Model Management, nor is there evidence of her having direct or indirect interactions with Epstein or Brunel. No law enforcement agency has supported Owens' terminology regarding an"'orbit," and there is no official indication that Epstein's network is connected to Charlie's murder. In the absence of verification, all of these claims remain unsubstantiated and should be approached with caution.