Meghan Markle Princess Lilibet photo: Mother-daughter adorable photo draws reactions; 'She's so special'

Meghan Markle has once again sparked a wave of online reaction and fascination after sharing a glimpse of her daughter, Princess Lilibet , in an adorable mother-daughter photo.

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“Mama's little helper” On Saturday, May 16, the Duchess of Sussex posted the sweet picture of her adorable daughter, Princess Lilibet, on Instagram, showing the little one wearing the hat of an assistant for her mother to get ready for the day.

Meghan posted the new picture of the four-year-old, taken from behind, with the caption, "Mama's little helper." The kid was wearing a bright red frock and had a matching red ribbon in her hair.

In the selfie, the Duchess was seen standing in front of a mirror in her dressing room while wearing a lavender outfit. Lilibet was seated on the floor, apparently attempting to tweak her mother's outfit.

Meghan and Lilibet recently went on an exciting family vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with Harry, 41, and Prince Archie, 7.

Social media users online were gushing over the sweet and innocent act of Lilibet with her mother. “She's so special,” someone wrote on X.

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Picture shared right before Meghan's Switzerland trip The picture was taken a day before Meghan is scheduled to travel to Switzerland for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva's Place des Nations, ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly, alongside World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, international health leaders, and families impacted by online harm.

Alongside gushing users online a few worried X users were concerned about Lilibet's online safety. One of the users wrote, “California's Child Content Creator Rights Act (SB 764) and As. Bill 1880updated the law to protect child influencers. Parents must place 65% of a minor's proportionate gross earnings into a LOCKED TRUST if the child is featured in at least 30% of monetized content over a 30-day period.”

The founder of As Ever will represent her and Prince Harry's non-profit charity, The Archewell Foundation, at the distinguished ceremony for the Lost Screen Memorial on Sunday, May 17, at Place des Nations.