Meghan Markle shares a look inside Archie and Lilibet's Disneyland adventure, family time with Prince Harry, mom Doria

Meghan Markle seems to be living out her very own Disney fairytale. The Duchess of Sussex recently visited Disneyland with her family and shared glimpses of the trip on her Instagram account. From the looks of it, the royal family had an absolute blast while enjoying their time at the iconic California theme park. Meghan Markle had a fun time in Disneyland with her kids. (Instagram)

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Meghan shared a carousel post on May 12, offering an inside look into her family time at Disneyland. She was accompanied by her two children, Archie and Lilibet, her husband Prince Harry, and her mother Doria Ragland. The pictures were shared just a day after Mother’s Day, although it remains unclear whether the royal family was celebrating the occasion at the theme park or if the visit took place on a different day.