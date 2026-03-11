What happened at Anaheim Disneyland today? Is it safe to visit? Hazmat situation sparks panic

Disneyland Park in Anaheim experienced a minor scare on Tuesday when staff noticed a strange and unusual smell in a backstage area near the Star Tours ride in the Tomorrowland section of the park. Authorities were called in to investigate the situation and emergency response teams quickly arrived at the scene to ensure the safety of employees and guests. Disneyland staff treated for dizziness after strange backstage odor in LA Disneland (Representational Image/ Unsplash)

What exactly happened at Disneyland? According to the reports of KTLS, Sergeant Mark Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department has said that officers responded to an “unknown odor near Star Tours backstage” around 12:30 pm local time. Firefighters from the Anaheim Fire Department also arrived after receiving reports of the smell in the Tomorrowland section of the park.

Officials later explained that the odor came from building materials being used by a contractor in a backstage area. Response teams checked the area to make sure it was safe.

Several Disneyland cast members were treated on-site by paramedics and later released. Some employees were reported feeling dizzy and experiencing shortness of breath.

Additionally, seven employees were taken to local hospitals for further evaluation. Police initially said four employees had been transported with minor injuries but Disneyland officials later confirmed that seven cast members were taken to hospitals. Several other employees were treated by paramedics at the park only.

Is it safe to visit Disneyland? Officials said no park guests were affected by the incident and no visitors reported symptoms. As a precaution, employees cleared guests from nearby areas while crews responded to the situation.

Disneyland officials added that nearby onstage areas were cleared of guests “out of an abundance of caution,” but they are expected to reopen soon.

Authorities added that park operations were not affected and the situation was limited to a backstage area.