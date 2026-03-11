Switzerland bus fire: At least six dead in Kerzers, cops probe arson angle; scary videos emerge
At least six people were reportedly killed and others injured when a passenger bus caught fire in Kerzers, western Switzerland.
The police released a statement on social media, indicating that they were looking at the arson angle. On Facebook they said “Kerzers: Fire in a postal bus - several victims!! ️ At the end of the day, a fire in a postal bus killed several people and injured several people. Voluntary act could be the cause of this drama. The intervention is still in progress.”
The translated statement added “Kerzers: Fire in a mail truck - several victims!! ️Later in the afternoon, a fire inside a mail truck claimed several deaths and numerous injured. A deliberate act could be the cause of this drama. The rescue operations are still ongoing.” Eyewitnesses also suggested that a man had lit himself on fire, resulting in the blaze, The Irish Mirror reported.
Chilling videos of the incident began to do the rounds on social media.
Switzerland bus fire: Chilling videos emerge
Kerzers is in Fribourg canton, about 20km (12 miles) from the capital, Bern. A major rescue operation is under way.
“Several people injured and several are dead,” police said.
Social media posts also claimed that a man had set himself on fire in the bus, but initial reports had indicated the cause of the fire is not known. “Emergency services are currently on the scene. The cause is not yet known,” police had added.
Meanwhile, more visuals from the shocking incident emerged.
Police also asked the public to stay away from the area and follow the instructions of emergency responders. A local media outlet reported that one person had been airlifted by a helicopter.
Switzerland bus fire: Reactions
News of the bus fire in Switzerland drew widespread reactions on social media.
“A few km from my home in Bern… I pray for all the victims and wish the perpetrator the ugliest place in hell!,” one person commented. Another said “Heartbreaking news from Kerzers. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this tragedy. Deepest condolences.”
Swiss president Guy Parmelin issued a statement on social media, saying “It distresses and saddens me that once again people in Switzerland have lost their lives in a severe fire. The circumstances are being investigated. To the relatives of the deceased from Kerzers, I extend my condolences. And I think of the injured and the rescue workers.”
