Switzerland bus fire: At least six dead in Kerzers, cops probe arson angle; scary videos emerge

At least six people were reportedly killed and others injured when a passenger bus caught fire in Kerzers, western Switzerland, as per BBC. Fire investigators examine the charred shell of a postal bus that caught fire in Kerzers, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after several passengers were killed and others injured when a postal bus caught fire late Tuesday afternoon in the center of Kerzers, according to the Fribourg cantonal police. (AP) The police released a statement on social media, indicating that they were looking at the arson angle. On Facebook they said "Kerzers: Fire in a postal bus - several victims!! ️ At the end of the day, a fire in a postal bus killed several people and injured several people. Voluntary act could be the cause of this drama. The intervention is still in progress." The translated statement added "Kerzers: Fire in a mail truck - several victims!! ️Later in the afternoon, a fire inside a mail truck claimed several deaths and numerous injured. A deliberate act could be the cause of this drama. The rescue operations are still ongoing." Eyewitnesses also suggested that a man had lit himself on fire, resulting in the blaze, The Irish Mirror reported. Chilling videos of the incident began to do the rounds on social media. Switzerland bus fire: Chilling videos emerge

Kerzers is in Fribourg canton, about 20km (12 miles) from the capital, Bern. A major rescue operation is under way. “Several people injured and several are dead,” police said. Social media posts also claimed that a man had set himself on fire in the bus, but initial reports had indicated the cause of the fire is not known. “Emergency services are currently on the scene. The cause is not yet known,” police had added. Meanwhile, more visuals from the shocking incident emerged.