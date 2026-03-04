Facebook down: Thousands of users complain of issues; how to solve ‘Account Temporarily Unavailable’ problem

Facebook, the Meta -owned social media platform, appeared to be down on Tuesday. Thousands of users took to social media to complain. At the time of writing over 11,000 people were facing issues as per Downdetector.

One person asked, sharing a screenshot “facebook is down with everyone ?” The user indicated, they were facing problems in Pakistan.

The outage appeared to be global, as per complaints on social media. The Mark Zuckerberg owned social media platform is yet to issue a statement on the outage.

A person in Brazil wrote “Down in Brazil too!”. Another quipped “Facebook is down, so I cannot send music with 15 views to friends.”

On Downdetector, it showed that most people were facing problems with the website, while some reported issues with logging in. A person echoed this sentiment on an X post, saying “Facebook is down on desktop. Mobile seems to work.”

A person also complained that while Downdetector showed where Facebook was facing outages, it didn't list out why, and added ‘The outage is growing by the minute.’

The Downdetector map showed that Facebook was facing problems across the US as well. Places like Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York, Boston, and Washington, appeared to be facing the most problems. On the Downdetector page as well people shared their problems in the comment section.

“Mine was only out for 10 minutes, but been back for 45 minutes now, but the vast majority of my friends list, including my wife is nonexistent. Went from 79 down to 12,” one person noted. Another added “this remind me of gold old days when we used to chat in chat rooms.” A person jokingly said “now suddenly everyone is missing fb from desktop now that its not workin…we humans are weird.”

How to solve ‘Account Temporarily Unavailable’ problem Facebook notes that in case of ‘Account Temporarily Unavailable’ problem, this could be a glitch on the end of the platform, in which case, users are advised to wait 24 hours and then try logging back in.

They can also try clearing the browser cache/cookies, or try logging in from a different device or network (mobile data vs. Wi-Fi). The issue is often caused by site maintenance, suspicious activity, or even a temporary security lockout.

The current message when trying to log into Facebook says “Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes.”

Given the number of people facing issues, it is likely that the problem cannot be solved on the user end.