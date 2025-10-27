California heat advisory: Anaheim to LA- List of areas under warning Tuesday
Multiple areas in Southern California could see temp between 88 and 95°F on Tuesday. The NWS has issued a moderate heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Multiple areas in Southern California could experience temperatures of up to 95 degrees F on Tuesday, October 28, the National Weather Service said.
The NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard, California, issued a heat advisory on Sunday for multiple counties on Tuesday, with temperatures between 88 and 95 degrees. It has been classified as a moderate level of heat risk with temperatures causing illnesses.
California heat advisory time: Tuesday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
List Of Areas Affected In Southern California
Here's a full list of areas that will be under warning on Tuesday afternoon to evening.
Ventura County Beaches
Ventura County Inland Coast
Central Ventura County Valleys
Malibu Coast, Los Angeles
Palos Verdes Hills
Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
Calabasas and Agoura Hills
Western San Fernando Valley
Eastern San Fernando Valley
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys
Santa Susana Mountains
Additionally, the areas in the Los Angeles region could see extreme heat with temperatures hitting 95 degrees during the afternoon. The NWS has classified the warning for Los Angeles County as extreme.
Guidelines For Heat Advisory
During a heat advisory, people should stay hydrated, avoid alcohol or caffeine, and limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours. Lightweight clothing and hats are recommended, and vulnerable individuals, children, and pets should be monitored. Signs of heat-related illness like dizziness, nausea, or rapid heartbeat require prompt medical attention.