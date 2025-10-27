California heat advisory: Anaheim to LA- List of areas under warning Tuesday

Multiple areas in Southern California could experience temperatures of up to 95 degrees F on Tuesday, October 28, the National Weather Service said. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard, California, issued a heat advisory on Sunday for multiple counties on Tuesday, with temperatures between 88 and 95 degrees. It has been classified as a moderate level of heat risk with temperatures causing illnesses.

California heat advisory time: Tuesday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

List Of Areas Affected In Southern California

Here's a full list of areas that will be under warning on Tuesday afternoon to evening.

Ventura County Beaches

Ventura County Inland Coast

Central Ventura County Valleys

Malibu Coast, Los Angeles

Palos Verdes Hills

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area

Calabasas and Agoura Hills

Western San Fernando Valley

Eastern San Fernando Valley

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys

Santa Susana Mountains

Additionally, the areas in the Los Angeles region could see extreme heat with temperatures hitting 95 degrees during the afternoon. The NWS has classified the warning for Los Angeles County as extreme.

Guidelines For Heat Advisory

During a heat advisory, people should stay hydrated, avoid alcohol or caffeine, and limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours. Lightweight clothing and hats are recommended, and vulnerable individuals, children, and pets should be monitored. Signs of heat-related illness like dizziness, nausea, or rapid heartbeat require prompt medical attention.