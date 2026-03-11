New Jersey turnpike bus fire: What caused blaze, when will Lincoln Tunnel return to normal? Check live updates

A New Jersey transit bus caught fire on Tuesday on the New Jersey turnpike, causing traffic delays. Photos and videos of the bus on flames were shared widely online.

“NJ Transit bus on fire…,” a person wrote, sharing a photo where smoke could be seen from a distance.

The fire department were reportedly quick to put out the blaze. However, it led to traffic disruptions.

It impacted traffic flow in Lincoln Tunnel. Here's all you need to know about when things will return to normal.

Lincoln Tunnel: When will situation go back to normal Port Authority New York/New Jersey said to expect delays in the north tube of the Lincoln Tunnel to New Jersey due to a disabled bus. No further update has been given, so it is not known when the entire thing will clear out.

Boxcar Buses have already announced alternate routes in light of this situation.

“Due to an NJ Transit bus on fire on the Turnpike, we are re-routing later evening Boxcar buses through the Holland Tunnel and will advise on potential delays,” they wrote on X.