New Jersey turnpike bus fire: What caused blaze, when will Lincoln Tunnel return to normal? Check live updates
A New Jersey transit bus caught fire today on the New Jersey turnpike, causing traffic delays.
A New Jersey transit bus caught fire on Tuesday on the New Jersey turnpike, causing traffic delays. Photos and videos of the bus on flames were shared widely online.
“NJ Transit bus on fire…,” a person wrote, sharing a photo where smoke could be seen from a distance.
The fire department were reportedly quick to put out the blaze. However, it led to traffic disruptions.
It impacted traffic flow in Lincoln Tunnel. Here's all you need to know about when things will return to normal.
Lincoln Tunnel: When will situation go back to normal
Port Authority New York/New Jersey said to expect delays in the north tube of the Lincoln Tunnel to New Jersey due to a disabled bus. No further update has been given, so it is not known when the entire thing will clear out.
Boxcar Buses have already announced alternate routes in light of this situation.
Also Read | Switzerland bus fire: At least six dead in Kerzers, cops probe arson angle; scary videos emerge
“Due to an NJ Transit bus on fire on the Turnpike, we are re-routing later evening Boxcar buses through the Holland Tunnel and will advise on potential delays,” they wrote on X.
An update from North Jersey bus services also read “NJ TRANSIT bus service traveling into and out of the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal is subject to up to 30-minute delays due to heavy traffic volume resulting from multiple disabled vehicles earlier in the Lincoln Tunnel.”
NJ bus fire: What caused the blaze, update on passengers
Passengers spoke to Eyewitness News to share details of what could have led to the blaze. They were headed from Newark to New York City, when they said they appeared to hit a pothole. Then smoke appeared, as per reports.
Authorities are yet to share an official cause of the blaze.
About 25 to 30 passengers are believed to have been on the bus at the time it caught fire. As per reports, they were able to self evacuate from the bus.
NJ transit bus fire: Reactions
Several people reacted to the news of the fire on the bus, while others responded to the traffic holdup as a result of the blaze. “The NJ transit is a f**king dumpster fire!,” a person exclaimed on X.
Another added “No rubber necking or slowed backup traffic??.” Many asked if everyone got out okay and whether people on the bus were safe. As per the latest reports, there are no indications of injuries.
Yet another person expressed concern and said “why are they letting traffic drive by it??? couldnt it explode???”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More