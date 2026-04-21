Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just get ignored at Bondi Beach? Australian woman goes viral for unbothered behavior

A video from the outing shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking along the iconic Bondi Beach, greeting members of the public. However, one beachgoer sitting nearby seemingly ignores the moment altogether, continuing to relax without acknowledging the pair.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and the Duchess Meghan Markle , have just concluded their four-day trip to Australia's east coast, but an Australian woman at Bondi Beach is going viral for appearing completely unfazed by the couple’s presence.

The clip has since gone viral, with social media users leaving comments like “Yass Queen” and dubbing her an "unbothered queen” for her laid-back reaction.

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“I like her. Follow the Word, not the herd” In the Bondi Beachvideo, several onlookers could be seen engaging with the couple, with the media hovering around. However, the now-viral beachgoer remains focused on her own activity, appearing indifferent to the presence of the duo just a few feet away.

As Harry and Markle made their way down to the shoreline for a lifeguard demonstration, the unaffected sunbather didn't try to move aside or join the crowd, even as the Sussexes passed by her.

The moment has struck a chord online, with several folks praising the woman’s nonchalance. “I like her. Follow the Word, not the herd,” a user wrote on X under the viral video.

Another user took a dig at Meghan Markle and wrote, “Good on her. Meghan Markle was the one who wanted to be treated normal.”

After spending four days in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney, the Sussexes' visit to Bondi Beach last Friday was one of their last activities before departing Australia.

In addition to witnessing a lifeguard display, the royal couple met privately with first responders and survivors of the devastating Bondi Beach tragedy that claimed 15 lives last year.

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Has the pair lost public admiration? According to a report by the Daily Mail, recent data from Roy Morgan shows that the Australian trip of the two did little to bring them popularity points.

The Roy Morgan research surveyed 1,767 Australians aged 18 and over and found that approximately 18.1 million people, or more than 80% of the population, were aware that the pair had visited the country.

However, awareness has not resulted in appreciation.

Just 19% of respondents thought that the vacation had enhanced their perception of the couple, while a startling 81% disagreed. Moreover, Responses on the topic of whether Australians would accept the pair more permanently were a bit more telling, with 59% against Prince Harry and Meghan moving to Australia, compared to 41% who were in favor.