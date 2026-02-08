Meghan Markle stuns in classy strapless gown at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala | See video

The Duchess of Sussex turned to old Hollywood charm in her solo appearance at the event. This is a rare red carpet appearance for the 44-year-old in recent days, and comes at the heels of her and her husband, Prince Harry , making a surprise stop at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah last month.

Meghan Markle was a picture of elegance at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala on the night of February 7 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The event celebrates Black-owned businesses by encouraging businesses to dedicate 15 percent of their shelf space to Black owned brands.

Meghan Markle’s dress at the gala The Suits alum walked down the minty green carpet on Saturday night in a stunning strapless gown by Harbison Studio. The fitted bodice and skirt were in a subtle oyster hue with a black border around the sweetheart neckline.

The full-length structured column skirt was fitted to skim Meghan’s silhouette. Over the gown, she wore a voluminous black velvet and silk shawl that went around her arms and draped down her back with a long train behind her. Meghan paired the dress with the classy 'Nudist 100' heels by Stuart Weitzman.

Meghan Markle’s jewellery and make-up When it came to accessories, Meghan went with the ‘less is more’ school of thought, and it absolutely worked wonders for her. She left out a necklace and went with a large index finger ring, and a pair of black diamond drop earrings to match.

The Duchess did her hair in a sleek balletic bun, and kept her make-up simple and sophisticated with fluttery black lashes, smoky eyeshadow, and a glossy pink-nude lip. The look was completed with a matching milky pink manicure.