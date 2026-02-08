Meghan Markle stuns in classy strapless gown at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala | See video
Meghan Markle turned heads at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in an elegant strapless gown, black shawl with a train, and stunning statement earrings.
Meghan Markle was a picture of elegance at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala on the night of February 7 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The event celebrates Black-owned businesses by encouraging businesses to dedicate 15 percent of their shelf space to Black owned brands.
Also Read | Nita Ambani swaps signature sarees for ₹7 lakh Chanel blazer, styled with sparkling heart-shaped diamond earrings
The Duchess of Sussex turned to old Hollywood charm in her solo appearance at the event. This is a rare red carpet appearance for the 44-year-old in recent days, and comes at the heels of her and her husband, Prince Harry, making a surprise stop at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah last month.
Meghan Markle’s dress at the gala
The Suits alum walked down the minty green carpet on Saturday night in a stunning strapless gown by Harbison Studio. The fitted bodice and skirt were in a subtle oyster hue with a black border around the sweetheart neckline.
The full-length structured column skirt was fitted to skim Meghan’s silhouette. Over the gown, she wore a voluminous black velvet and silk shawl that went around her arms and draped down her back with a long train behind her. Meghan paired the dress with the classy 'Nudist 100' heels by Stuart Weitzman.
Meghan Markle’s jewellery and make-up
When it came to accessories, Meghan went with the ‘less is more’ school of thought, and it absolutely worked wonders for her. She left out a necklace and went with a large index finger ring, and a pair of black diamond drop earrings to match.
The Duchess did her hair in a sleek balletic bun, and kept her make-up simple and sophisticated with fluttery black lashes, smoky eyeshadow, and a glossy pink-nude lip. The look was completed with a matching milky pink manicure.
Meghan Markle’s appearance at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival
Meghan Markle’s first public appearance in 2026 was at the Sundance Film Festival in January alongside Prince Harry. The couple’s first stop was Salt Lake City, where they attended the premiere of the film Cookie Queens, which was produced by their own Archewell Productions, at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Centre.
The host of the Netflix show With Love, Meghan, wore all black at the event, pairing a crew-neck jumper with flared jeans by Veronica Beard. The outfit was completed by pointed-toe boots. The following day, Meghan was seen in a navy blue ‘Fog’ coat with wide-neck collar and a tie-belted waist, designed by Heidi Merrick.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.