Kathie Lee Gifford reveals how Trump saved her, newborn daughter from ‘psychopathic murderer’; ‘Will love this man for…’

Kathie Lee Gifford broke down in her recent interview as she recalled over 30 years ago incident, when Donald Trump lent her his own chopper to protect her and her newborn daughter from a dangerous stalker. Kathie Lee Gifford appeared on The Sage Steele Show.(Instagram@Sagesteele)

Appearing on The Sage Steele Show, the71-year-old singer that the incident occurred when she arrived in Atlantic City to host the Miss America contest.

The presenter claimed that the FBI alerted her late husband, NFL icon Frank Gifford, that she had been threatened with death during her travel to the city.

“The FBI called my husband, and they said, 'Mr. Gifford, we have a problem. There's this guy. This is a very, very bad human being. [He] was a psychopathic murderer — a rapist and murderer. And he's coming to get your wife,” she revealed.

Gifford recalls how Trump protected her; 'I've got your girls'

According to Gifford, the FBI informed her spouse that the suspect had “raped and tortured” his own aunt, but they directed him to maintain his family's schedule in order to prevent him from giving the killer away.

She claimed that her spouse did not agree until the FBI allowed him to make a phone call to Trump.

According to Gifford, the suspect would have been aware of her whereabouts since she frequently stayed at the Trump Plaza and Casino in Atlantic City. However, Trump ensured that her family was safe by flying her to the hotel.

Also Read: White House lashes out at Michael Wolff over bombshell claims in his upcoming Trump book; ‘Peanut-sized brain’

Gifford replied, “And this is why I will love this man for my whole life,” as she started crying, adding that “He (Trump) said, 'Frank, don't you worry about it. I've got your girls. I've got your girls. And don't you worry'.”

According to Gifford, Trump himself called her to inform that he would be dispatching his personal helicopter to transport her to his hotel.

"I said, ‘Donald, why? He said, “Because you’ve had a baby.' I said, 'Donald, women have babies every day. It's no big deal. Thank you. But it's no big deal.' And he goes, ‘No, congratulations. So happy for you … [I’m] sending my helicopter for you and your baby and your nanny,'” she stated.

in addition to Trump's chopper, Gifford recalled that she was welcomed by Trump's security team upon her arrival in Atlantic City.