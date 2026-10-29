Lida Bida Boda Butt dog dead; owner confirms viral pet's demise as social media mourns passing

Lida Bida Boda Butt, or Lita Bita Boda Butt, the viral dog, has died. The owner confirmed the news of the passing in a TikTok video on October 28. The pet had gone viral on social media with several videos of the Lida Bida Boda Butt dog being shared online.

Lida Bida Boda Butt, the viral dog from TikTok, has died, the pet's owner confirmed. (X/@buffys)

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A cause for the dog's death was not shared with viewers.

What Lida Bida Boda Butt dog owner said about passing

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Debra, the owner, posted a video saying, “It's okay, Lida passed.” She added that she was going to miss Lida, adding, “that was my dog.” Further, she said she was lucky they had Lida and noted, “I loved her more than anything.”

“Rest in peace Lida baby, she was a good baby,” Debra further said in the video, while she appeared to fight back tears. Lida burst onto the online scene in early 2026 after the TikTok user posted the pet and said, “This was my mama's dog,” adding, “she is my everything.” Lida Bida Boda Butt is a fragile looking and uniquely small white dog.

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While there was a rumor of Lida passing in September, this was debunked by Debra herself, who had shared a video of the dog at the time. However, she's now confirmed the news of Lida's passing in a video posted on her account.

Internet mourns Lida Bida Boda Butt dog's passing

Given that Lida Bida Boda Butt had become a viral social media sensation, several people mourned the pet's passing.

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“LIDABIDABODABUTT HAS OFFICIALLY PASSED AWAY,” one wrote, sharing a photo of Lida.

A pop culture page noted, “Viral TikTok sensation, Lida Bida Boda Butt, has sadly passed away.”

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Yet another remarked “taking a shot tonight for lida boda boda butt.” Several people also expressed condolences on Debra's TikTok videos and offered support to the pet owner who looked visibly shaken by the loss.

What to know about Debra and her dogs

Debra is from Owensboro, Kentucky, an article by local channel Owensboro Radio notes. She became well known for her three dogs - Lida Bida Boda Butt, Emerald Jade Green, and Chippy Dippy Dopey Dub.

The article, published in April 2026, noted that Lida appeared to be the oldest at 22. The report further noted that Lida sometimes got comments like “I wonder what Lida's experience was like on Noah's Ark.” However, Debra said that she didn't mind the comments and that she loved Lida and that was “all that matters,” as per the article.

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