Georgia family paid to put sick Pug down; months later, they found her alive and well, only for the ‘healthy’ dog to be euthanized in alleged cover-up
A Georgia family paid a clinic to euthanize their sick Pug, but later found out that she was alive and well. However, the recovered dog was then euthanized.
A Georgia family paid a veterinary clinic to euthanize their beloved Pug, named Cha Cha, but found out months later on Facebook that she was alive and well. A worker took Cha Cha home, and the dog appeared to be thriving.
However, tragedy awaited the pooch. When the family demanded answers about Cha Cha and the clinic learned about the cover-up, they took the dog back from the worker and euthanized her, Cha Cha’s owner Rebecca Belote told WSB-TV.
Why did Cha Cha’s family want him to be euthanized?
Belote and her family loved Cha Cha, but the dog was suffering organ failure from diabetic keto acidosis, Belote revealed. In March 2026, Senoia Animal Hospital Coweta County advised the Belote family to consider euthanisa. Cha Cha was just four years old.
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The family agreed. However, months later, Belote saw Cha Cha on Facebook months later – alive and well – with an employee. The employee’s husband told Belote that they kept Cha Cha, and she had recovered.
Belote said a former Senoia Animal Hospital worker confirmed to her that Cha Cha was never euthanized. She was actually taken home by a female employee.
The dog owner then alerted the vet clinic. However, the hospital denied the allegations, according to WSB-TV.
“They have a lawyer,” Belote said. “They won’t talk about it.”
She alleged that the hospital then put Cha Cha down to cover up what happened.
“The fact that they put a healthy dog down. That’s just sick,” she told WSB-TV.
Belote said that the clinic denied the alleged dognapping. She stressed that her family, especially her 17-year-old son, loved Cha Cha. He even wore matching clothes with the dog, she said.
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“They had matching clothes. Like matching hoodies that they would wear,” Belote said. “She hardly walked anywhere ‘cause he carried her everywhere.”
“My son was really attached to the dog,” she added.
Belote has now filed a complaint with the Georgia State Board of Veterinary Medicine, WSB-TV reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More