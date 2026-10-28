Georgia family paid to put sick Pug down; months later, they found her alive and well, only for the ‘healthy’ dog to be euthanized in alleged cover-up

A Georgia family paid a veterinary clinic to euthanize their beloved Pug, named Cha Cha, but found out months later on Facebook that she was alive and well. A worker took Cha Cha home, and the dog appeared to be thriving. Georgia family paid to put sick Pug down; months later, they found her alive and well, only for ‘healthy’ dog to be euthanized in alleged cover-up (Pexel - representational image)

However, tragedy awaited the pooch. When the family demanded answers about Cha Cha and the clinic learned about the cover-up, they took the dog back from the worker and euthanized her, Cha Cha’s owner Rebecca Belote told WSB-TV.

Why did Cha Cha’s family want him to be euthanized? Belote and her family loved Cha Cha, but the dog was suffering organ failure from diabetic keto acidosis, Belote revealed. In March 2026, Senoia Animal Hospital Coweta County advised the Belote family to consider euthanisa. Cha Cha was just four years old.

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The family agreed. However, months later, Belote saw Cha Cha on Facebook months later – alive and well – with an employee. The employee’s husband told Belote that they kept Cha Cha, and she had recovered.

Belote said a former Senoia Animal Hospital worker confirmed to her that Cha Cha was never euthanized. She was actually taken home by a female employee.

The dog owner then alerted the vet clinic. However, the hospital denied the allegations, according to WSB-TV.

“They have a lawyer,” Belote said. “They won’t talk about it.”

She alleged that the hospital then put Cha Cha down to cover up what happened.

“The fact that they put a healthy dog down. That’s just sick,” she told WSB-TV.

Belote said that the clinic denied the alleged dognapping. She stressed that her family, especially her 17-year-old son, loved Cha Cha. He even wore matching clothes with the dog, she said.

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“They had matching clothes. Like matching hoodies that they would wear,” Belote said. “She hardly walked anywhere ‘cause he carried her everywhere.”

“My son was really attached to the dog,” she added.

Belote has now filed a complaint with the Georgia State Board of Veterinary Medicine, WSB-TV reported.