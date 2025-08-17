The New York Racing Association has announced that State of Readiness, a Charlton Baker-trained horse, had to be euthanized on the track after running in Friday's 10th race. The horse had to be put to death after “sustaining multiple inoperable fractures to his right hind during the running of Race 10 at Saratoga,” according to Horse Racing Nation. Horse euthanized after Saratoga injury: What we know about Charlton Baker-trained State of Readiness (Unsplash - representational image)

NYRA said in a news release that State of Readiness was pulled up by jockey Joel Rosario after sustaining the catastrophic injury. "The horse was immediately attended to by on-track veterinarians, who determined that there were multiple inoperable fractures," NYRA said in the news release. "As a result, State of Readiness was humanely euthanized upon recommendation of the veterinarians."

What we know about State of Readiness

According to Horse Racing Nation, State of Readiness was born in 2021 and raced from 2023 to 2025. The website added, “He was sired by Majestic City out of the Broken Vow mare Pretty Cozzy. He was trained by Charlton Baker and raced for Francis J. Paolangeli, and was bred in New York, United States by Francis Paolangeli. State of Readiness has raced at Saratoga.”

State of Readiness was the third horse to be euthanized since the Saratoga summer meet started on July 10. Four deaths took place due to training injuries. A year back, Saratoga had only one racing death and one training death during the summer meet.

The New York State Equine Death and Breakdown database found that as many as 11 horses have been euthanized following a racing- or training-related injury at Saratoga since April 18, which was when training opened at the track for the year. The Chad Brown-trained Data Capture was euthanized at Rood & Riddle on Wednesday after suffering a training injury to her right front leg on July 20, resulting in laminitis. On August 6, Setting Sun, who was trained by Miguel Clement, was euthanized at Rood & Riddle after sustaining left knee fractures during that day's ninth race.