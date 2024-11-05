Why did New York euthanise Peanut the Squirrel? Assemblyman introduces 'Peanut's Law'

The euthanisation of Peanut the Squirrel has triggered a national outrage, with the story hitting a New York State Assemblyman the hardest. Jake Blumencranz, repping Assembly District 15 on Long Island, has now introduced ‘Peanut's Law: The Humane Animal Protection Act’. Why did New York euthanise Peanut the Squirrel? 'Peanut's Law' introduced (peanut_the_squirrel12/Instagram)

The law would impose a 72-hour wait before any sanctuary animal is euthanised. Blumencranz noted while talking to TMZ that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Governor Kathy Hochul have been silent so far about the ongoing investigation.

Blumencranz is seeking to set up an emergency appeal process to allow sanctuary operators to contest decisions about their animals. The animal advocate also noted that this would ensure that all animal sanctuaries with a tax ID get recognised as a legit facility.

Blumencranz believes that these are steps that would let people intervene if their animals are seized. The animals’ owners will get a fair chance to get due process and protest any unfair treatment.

Peanut’s law further states that a DEC review board of experts will evaluate appeals within 48 hours, and will ensure each of the cases receive immediate attention. Only when a licensed veterinarian confirms a direct, immediate risk to public safety can euthanisation bypass the waiting period.

Elon Musk is among many who have voiced their concerns over the incident. Musk called the DEC’s intervention a form of “government overreach.”

Why did New York euthanise the squirrel?

Peanut, a social media star, was euthanised on November 1 to test for rabies, according to a statement from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Chemung County Department of Health. The statement added that a person who is now involved in the confiscation investigation had been bitten by Peanut.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation confiscated Peanut from his home in Pine City, New York, because of "multiple reports from the public about the potentially unsafe housing of wildlife that could carry rabies and illegal keeping of wildlife as pets," the department said, according to USA Today. The beloved squirrel was Mark Longo’s pet for the past seven years.

Longo said New York's decision to confiscate and euthanise Peanut was a “disgrace.” A raccoon called Fred, also taken from Longo’s home, was euthanised too.

"What happened today and what transpired throughout this week has been nothing short of a tragedy and a disgrace to the New York state," Longo recently told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo. "We used resources from this state to kill a squirrel and raccoon and raid my house as if I was a drug dealer. We have resources to kill a raccoon and a squirrel, but we can't fix the major bridges down the street? I am appalled."