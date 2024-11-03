Peanut the Squirrel's death becomes latest flashpoint ahead of US elections

Peanut, an orphaned squirrel who was a social media sensation, was seized by New York state authorities and euthanized due to concerns over rabies exposure. Authorities made the move after several anonymous complaints to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Officials also seized a raccoon named Fred during the operation, citing public health concerns. This undated image provided by Mark Longo shows him with his pet squirrel Peanut that was seized by officers in New York.(AP)

Peanut had over 540,000 Instagram followers and fans around the world who delighted in his exploits, such as nibbling on waffles and donning tiny costumes. His death has become a rallying point for Donald Trump supporters just days ahead of the US Presidential elections.

Here are 10 latest updates on Peanut

On October 30, officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) raided Mark Longo's home, seizing Peanut and a raccoon named Fred.

2. In a statement on Tuesday, the DEC confirmed that Peanut had been euthanised, stating it was necessary for rabies testing after a human was bitten by the squirrel.

3. "A person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanized," the agency said.

4. Peanut had been rescued by Mark Longo, who runs an animal sanctuary, seven years ago after witnessing his mother being hit by a car in New York City.

5. He said he was in the process of filing paperwork to get Peanut certified as an educational animal when he was seized.

6. Following the incident, Longo expressed his heartbreak and outrage on social media, criticizing those who reported him to the authorities. He accused these individuals of selfishness, stating, "Internet, you WON. You took one of the most amazing animals away from me."

7. The row has since snowballed with several users on X (formerly Twitter) and Tiktok calling the killing unethical and seeking 'justice for Peanut'. Several Donald Trump supporters have also appealed to voters to not vote for Kamala Harris, who would not stop such incidents.

8. The controversy was amplified by Trump's top backer and the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

9. The tech tycoon announced to his 200 million followers on X: "Government overreach kidnapped an orphan squirrel and executed him" -- linking to a news story that showed a cuddly Peanut wearing a squirrel-sized cowboy hat.

10. One viral post even claimed that Trump paused his barnstorming of battleground states to blast New York's execution of Peanut the Squirrel, but his team has claimed that the comment is fake. Trump's campaign resolutely denied the comment that had gone viral.