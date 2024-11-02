Elon Musk fumes after social media sensation 'Peanut the Squirrel' euthanised for rabies testing, makes big promise

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday reacted after the news of ‘Peanut’ the squirrel's demise broke the internet. Netizens expressed outrage when New York State officials euthanized Peanut, a well-known squirrel on the internet, after forcefully seizing him from a New York man's house. Tesla CEO Elon Musk extended condolences to Longo over the death of Peanut. “President @realDonaldTrump will save the squirrels 🐿️ 😢 RIP P’Nut.”(X)

Peanut garnered a social media following of more than half a million people, thanks to his cowboy hat and waffle-loving habits.

Peanut's owner, Mark Longo, was appalled by the government's action. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officials raided Longo's house and took away his two pets -- Peanut and Fred the raccoon.

Longo, who established a sanctuary in 2023 as a safe haven for rescued animals, expressed shock and sadness, calling both creatures beloved members of the community.

Taking to social media, Longo stated: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the heartbreaking news: on Oct. 30, the DEC made the devastating decision to euthanize our beloved Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon.” He lambasted the DEC for not notifying him before the media, denouncing it as a “troubling lack of respect and empathy.”

Elon Musk says Trump will save the squirrels

Several followers expressed similar sentiments, posting condolence and love messages.

As the news has sparked ire on social media, Musk, the owner of X and Trump supporter, wrote: “The government should leave people and their animals alone.”

His reaction came as several Trump supporters posted a picture of squirrel wearing a Trump hat as a tribute to Peanut. Meanwhile, Squirrels for Trump also started trending on X.

Reacting to Musk's post, Andrew Tate wrote: “This is peak government. Busting down your door because you dont have a squirrel licence and murdering your pet. Who gains? Who benefits? Who did the police “save”?”

“Only death and sadness and wasted money,” he added.

“First they were eating the cats, now they’re executing the squirrels. Terrible times,” commented, Collin Rugg, the co-owner of Trending Politics.

Here's what DEC has said

According to the DEC, it launched an inquiry after learning about “potentially unsafe housing of wildlife that could carry rabies and the illegal keeping of wildlife as pets.”

Longo was working with authorities and providing all the documents to certify Peanut as an educational animal under state regulations.

Longo promised to carry on with his objective in spite of the tragedy, and he has announced plans to organize a fundraiser in Peanut's honor. “I’ll never give up on this nonprofit or those who fell in love with Peanut,” he stated.