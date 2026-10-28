A 15-year-old boy is missing in Cobb County, Georgia, according to social media posts. Xavier Cabrera is believed to have gone missing after leaving Sprayberry High School. Xavier Cabrera: 15-year-old boy goes missing in Georgia after leaving Sprayberry High School (Facebook)

Information regarding Cabrera’s disappearance surfaced on social media, but no details have been shared by police or other authorities so far. HT.com could not independently verify the information being circulated online.

What social media posts are saying Various social media accounts have posted about Cabrera’s disappearance.

“15 year old Sprayberry High School student Xavier Cabrera missing. Last seen leaving school campus at 8:09am this morning 10/27/26. Wearing gray hoodie, black sweats, black sneakers, blue North Face backpack. 5’11, 150lbs. Please call Cobb county sheriff office with any information,” one Facebook post reads.

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Miriam Gonzalez, who claimed that Cabrera is her nephew, wrote, “All my Georgia friends please if you’re in the area of Marietta need help! My nephew has gone missing and please share this! Thank you!”

Another post reads, “Please text his dad if you see him (954-856-5249) Xavier Cabrera went missing this morning at 8:09AM from Sprayberry high school. He plays baseball at East cobb along with his little brother, and his father, Travis Cabrera Coaches. He’s a straight A student. Never missed school unless he was sick. Shakes your hand and looks you in the eyes every time you see him. An absolute stand up kid. No known girlfriend, no social media accounts known of. Sprayberry cameras show him leaving campus at 8:09am after he dropped his cell phone off in the locker. Parents already checked cell phone records and there’s nothing. He was wearing a grey hoodie.”

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“Xavier Cabrera was last seen leaving school at 8:09 this morning. If you have seen him or know anything, please contact Cobb County Police immediately. Please share!” says another post.

Instagram account pgseyouth also posted about Cabrera, writing, “15 year old Sprayberry High School student Xavier Cabrera missing. Last seen leaving school campus at 8:09am this morning 10/27/26. Wearing gray hoodie, black sweats, black sneakers, blue North Face backpack. 5’11, 150lbs. Please call Cobb county sheriff office with any information.”