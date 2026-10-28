Xavier Cabrera: 15-year-old boy goes missing in Georgia after leaving Sprayberry High School
Xavier Cabrera is believed to have gone missing after leaving Sprayberry High School.
A 15-year-old boy is missing in Cobb County, Georgia, according to social media posts. Xavier Cabrera is believed to have gone missing after leaving Sprayberry High School.
Information regarding Cabrera’s disappearance surfaced on social media, but no details have been shared by police or other authorities so far. HT.com could not independently verify the information being circulated online.
What social media posts are saying
Various social media accounts have posted about Cabrera’s disappearance.
“15 year old Sprayberry High School student Xavier Cabrera missing. Last seen leaving school campus at 8:09am this morning 10/27/26. Wearing gray hoodie, black sweats, black sneakers, blue North Face backpack. 5’11, 150lbs. Please call Cobb county sheriff office with any information,” one Facebook post reads.
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Miriam Gonzalez, who claimed that Cabrera is her nephew, wrote, “All my Georgia friends please if you’re in the area of Marietta need help! My nephew has gone missing and please share this! Thank you!”
Another post reads, “Please text his dad if you see him (954-856-5249) Xavier Cabrera went missing this morning at 8:09AM from Sprayberry high school. He plays baseball at East cobb along with his little brother, and his father, Travis Cabrera Coaches. He’s a straight A student. Never missed school unless he was sick. Shakes your hand and looks you in the eyes every time you see him. An absolute stand up kid. No known girlfriend, no social media accounts known of. Sprayberry cameras show him leaving campus at 8:09am after he dropped his cell phone off in the locker. Parents already checked cell phone records and there’s nothing. He was wearing a grey hoodie.”
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“Xavier Cabrera was last seen leaving school at 8:09 this morning. If you have seen him or know anything, please contact Cobb County Police immediately. Please share!” says another post.
Instagram account pgseyouth also posted about Cabrera, writing, “15 year old Sprayberry High School student Xavier Cabrera missing. Last seen leaving school campus at 8:09am this morning 10/27/26. Wearing gray hoodie, black sweats, black sneakers, blue North Face backpack. 5’11, 150lbs. Please call Cobb county sheriff office with any information.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More