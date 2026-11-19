A water leak from the ceiling disrupted Microsoft’s Ignite tech conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, forcing organisers to temporarily close the event’s expo floor. The incident took place at the Moscone Centre, where heavy rain from a powerful storm caused water to pour into the venue.

The incident took place at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco. (X/@socialchanger)

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Videos shared on social media showed water gushing from the ceiling and falling into a bucket at Meta’s stall. Local news outlet KRON4 reported that parts of the conference were also evacuated following the leak.

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{{^usCountry}} A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the conference’s Hub, which houses the expo floor, had been temporarily closed due to weather-related issues. However, other activities, including innovation sessions and community events, continued as planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the conference’s Hub, which houses the expo floor, had been temporarily closed due to weather-related issues. However, other activities, including innovation sessions and community events, continued as planned. {{/usCountry}}

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“Everything else at Ignite remains open, including innovation sessions and community event,” the spokesperson said, adding that attendees and partners would be informed about the reopening.

Microsoft Vice President of Communications Doug Dawson later said the expo floor would reopen on Thursday with extended hours until 7:30 pm.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Microsoft Ignite Hub (expo floor) tomorrow, with extended hours until 7:30 p.m. Innovation sessions and community events will continue as planned. Thank you to our attendees and partners for their patience and understanding,” Dawson said, as per KRON4.

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The Microsoft Ignite conference began on Tuesday at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco. The annual event is scheduled to continue through Friday.

(Also Read: Microsoft outage blamed after 15 guests suffer chlorine poisoning at German hotel)

Storm hits San Francisco Bay Area

The incident comes as a powerful storm battered the San Francisco Bay Area, causing widespread power outages, road closures and travel disruptions.

According to a report by ABC News, the heaviest rainfall hit the region on Wednesday morning, leaving several streets flooded. Videos from across the Bay Area showed submerged roads, waterlogged streets and a Waymo vehicle stranded in floodwaters.

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Forecasters warned that more rain and runoff could create hazardous travel conditions. Drivers were urged to exercise caution and avoid travelling through flooded roads.