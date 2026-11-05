Nashville resident Prashant Pandya arrested for posing as licensed veterinarian

A man has been arrested for pretending to be a licensed veterinarian in Tennessee after pet owners complained of “adverse outcomes” from his care. Prashant Pandya, 45, has been charged for the felony offense of impersonating a veterinarian at Caudle Veterinary Clinic in East Nashville.

Prashant Pandya, 45, has been charged for the felony offense of impersonating a veterinarian

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In a November 3 press release, the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County said that Pandya has never been licensed to practice veterinary medicine in Tennessee.

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News Channel 5 Nashville reported that Pandya was bonded out after his arrest. His bond was held at $15,000.

Pet owners reveal horror

Police began investigating Prashant Pandya in September, following pet owner complaints about botched procedures on dogs and cats. Detectives have identified at least seven such cases between August 2025 and September 2026.

Several pet owners who visited Caudle Veterinary Clinic and followed Pandya’s treatment plan saw their pets’ conditions worsen.

One person, named Chris, said he took his foster cat to the clinic in 2020. Chris told News Channel 5 Nashville that Pandya bandaged his cat’s leg but a simple limp eventually turned into an amputation.

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{{^usCountry}} "Her arm, which used to be nice and fluffy and orange, was just black, just gone. And it was horrifying," Chris said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Her arm, which used to be nice and fluffy and orange, was just black, just gone. And it was horrifying," Chris said. {{/usCountry}}

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Another pet owner named Staeven Frey told WSMV4 that his pet cat Coco died after being brought to Caudle Veterinary Clinic. Doctors at the clinic told Frey that the cat had ear mites, but Coco died the next day.

“It also makes me think how bad did it have to get before anyone looked into this?” Frey said. “I would drive by and get this pit in my stomach, and then to find out you’re not the only one is just this horrible feeling.”

Unlicensed veterinarian arrested

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Authorities say that Pandya had applied for a license but had failed the required examinations to become a veterinarian. “Despite that, Pandya has presented himself as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, using the title ‘Dr. Pandya’ and wearing a white coat with the title ‘Dr. P.F. Pandya DVM’ displayed,” Nashville authorities said.

Pandya was arrested on Tuesday and released on bond.