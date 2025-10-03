National Boyfriend Day 2025 wishes: From Shakespeare to K-pop, here’s what to send your man

National Boyfriend Day is being celebrated on Friday, October 3, this year. The day is dedicated to all the boyfriends around the world. It is the perfect occasion to make your boyfriend feel appreciated for all the effort he has put into the relationship. From Elizabethan literature to modern-day trends, we have picked some of the best lines you can send your boyfriend. National Boyfriend Day wishes: Check some of the most romantic messages you can send to your beloved(Representative image/Unsplash)

National Boyfriend Day: Literature-inspired lines you can drop

If you love books, there are plenty of romantic lines by authors you can send to your boyfriend. Give a Shakespearean twist to the day with some quotes from the Bard himself. Here are a few poetic compliments to consider on National Boyfriend Day, as per Parade:

“I would not wish any companion in the world but you. Happy National Boyfriend Day.”

“Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? Thou art more lovely and more temperate. Happy National Boyfriend Day.”

“An angel is like you, and you are like an angel. Happy National Boyfriend Day.”

Romantic messages for National Boyfriend Day

If your boyfriend is a K-pop fan, you can send him this cheeky verse from KPop Demon Hunters: “I need you to need me. I'm empty, you feed me, so refreshing. My little soda pop. You're all I can think of, every drop I drink up. You're my soda pop, my little soda pop. Happy National Boyfriend Day, babe.”

On National Boyfriend Day, you can give your boyfriend a Mission: Impossible- inspired message like “You are the Ethan Hunt to my Burj Khalifa. No mission is impossible with you by my side. Happy National Boyfriend Day, you man of steel.”

Make sure your words pierce through your boyfriend’s heart like Cupid’s arrow. Send him some of the most romantic lines ever thought of. Here are a few to look at:

“I never knew what love was until I met you. Happy National Boyfriend Day, love.”

If loving you was a job, I’d never need a vacation. Happy National Boyfriend Day."

“You make me laugh on the days I most need it. Thank you for being so considerate and sincere. I love you 3000. Happy National Boyfriend Day.”

FAQs

When is National Boyfriend Day?

National Boyfriend Day is on Friday, October 3.

When did National Boyfriend Day originate?

National Boyfriend Day is believed to have originated around October 4, 2014.

Is National Boyfriend Day the same as Valentine’s Day?

No, National Boyfriend Day is not the same as Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is observed on February 14 to celebrate love.