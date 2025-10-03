Optical illusion: Only the sharpest eyes can spot the frog hiding on this tree in 10 seconds

Optical illusions are the latest obsession of the internet, and nowhere is this more visible than on Reddit. The platform’s famous community, r/FindTheSniper, is back again with another tricky challenge. This time, it is not a cat, snake, or deer hiding in plain sight; it is a frog blending perfectly into the bark of a tree. Posted by Reddit user Techfuture2, the picture has quickly gone viral, leaving people scratching their heads as they try to locate the little creature. Optical illusion: Reddit’s tricky camouflage puzzle has left viewers stumped. Can you solve it in 10 seconds?(Reddit)

Optical illusion challenge

The picture shows a long tree in a quiet backyard or the edge of a forest, which is surrounded by greenery and sunlight. At first glance, you will see just a tree with branches and leaves, but there is a frog hidden in the details, and only the keenest eyes can find it in 10 seconds.

See the full Reddit post here.

The challenge posted under “Find The Sniper (difficult)” lives up to its name. Many users admitted that they scrolled past the picture several times before realizing there was actually something hiding on the tree.

Optical illusion answer

If you carefully look at the photo, the frog is halfway down the trunk of the tree. Look slightly to the right side, and the animal is right there under a green leaf. The frog’s skin perfectly blends with the rough texture of the bark, making it extremely difficult to spot unless you zoom in on the image or put your focus in one place.

The moment you finally notice it, the frog seems almost impossible to ignore. This is exactly why the post has gained attention. Viewers love the “aha!” moment when the hidden animal finally reveals itself.

Why this challenge works

These optical illusions are popular because they remind us how easily we can be fooled. Camouflage is a survival skill for animals in the wild, but for us, it’s a game of observation. The frog’s natural skin color is a great example of how good camouflage can be.

These posts went viral because they make us pause, focus, and test our attention span. In a world where we scroll quickly through pictures and videos, finding something hidden is a small win.