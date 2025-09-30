New viral Reddit optical illusion hides a tiny frog in grass. How fast can you spot it?

Optical illusions have become the social media favorite as they not only provide mental exercise but are also entertaining. On the internet, platforms like Reddit have become a treasure trove for optical illusions. A user recently shared an all-new puzzle that has left many scratching their heads. Only eagle-eyed can spot the frog in this viral optical illusion challenge.(Reddit)

Optical illusion: The challenge

The user, named No_Feed_9708, shared a photograph in the subreddit "Find the Sniper” which features dry grass, wild bushes, and foliage. It has been simply captioned, “Find the frog.”

The picture initially seemed like a casual nature snap, but on closer inspection, it turns into a playful optical illusion, challenging viewers to spot a tiny frog perfectly camouflaged among the leaves, grass, and twigs.

Can you spot the hidden frog in this viral optical illusion challenge?(Reddit)

In a follow-up, the Reddit user explained how the photo came to be: “Found this picture in my camera roll and did not remember why I took it until I looked at the pictures from that day. It was when I found a tiny frog.”

See the complete Reddit post here.

Optical illusion: Tips for finding the hidden creature

Look for contrasting shapes: Even a well camouflaged frog may break the regular pattern of leaves, twigs, or grass.

A small clue, like a nearby plant or shadow, can help narrow the search.

Zoom in: Tiny animals may be easy to miss at first glance.

Also Read: Optical illusion: Only those with eagle eyes can spot the hidden frog in 10 seconds

Optical illusion: Answer

In the comments section of the post, several users shared their experience of trying to spot the frog. One of them wrote, ““Up and left of the foot, there is a dandelion plant, just above it.”

Still trying to find the frog? It is located on the centerline, 1/3rd from the left.

Here is the solution:

Here's the exact location of the frog.(Reddit)

Why optical illusions work

Optical illusions like this rely on our brains’ attempt at making sense of the visual input. It is easier to overlook the frog since it blends with its surroundings thanks to its coloration and the texture of the grass. Our brains initially dismiss the hidden object, and only recognize it after careful scanning.

Also Read: Viral optical illusion leaves Reddit stumped: Can you find the hidden frog in 10 seconds?

Posts like these encourage observation skills, patience and offer a lighthearted break.