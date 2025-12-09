‘NFL presents FIFA Super Bowl’: Fans blast FIFA over 3-minute hydration break, say ‘you’re selling ads’

FIFA announced that it will include three-minute hydration breaks in each half of every match of the 2026 World Cup, and the fans are furious. Since the formal announcement about the match operations, fans have been accusing the global governing body of football of disguising ad breaks as hydration breaks. FIFA’s new hydration break rule has angered fans. (X/@FIFAcom)

What did FIFA say?

“Players at @FIFAWorldCup 2026 will benefit from three-minute hydration breaks in each half as FIFA prioritises player welfare at next year's tournament,” FIFA tweeted.

“In a streamlined and simplified version of the breaks used at some previous tournaments, including the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, the referee will stop the game 22 minutes into each half to allow players to rehydrate. There will be no weather or temperature condition in place, with the breaks being called by the referee in all games, to ensure equal conditions for all teams, in all matches,” the organisation said in a statement.

How did social media react?

Many accused FIFA of selling ads in disguise. Others referenced the NFL (National Football League), the premier professional American football league, where a huge part of the broadcast features ads from renowned brands.

An individual posted, “You’re selling ads.” Another added, “Just call it what it is. Commercials to make that money.” A third expressed, “So, you’re pushing ad breaks disguised as 'hydration breaks’, even if the weather is not hot. Disgusting.” A fourth commented, “NFL presents FIFA Super Bowl.” A fifth wrote, "Commercials, you're selling commercials.”

Why the hydration break?

FIFA, in a statement, said, “The use of hydration breaks is part of a focused attempt to ensure the best possible conditions for players, drawing upon the experiences of previous tournaments, including the recent FIFA Club World Cup, which took place in the United States last summer.”

“For every game, no matter where the games are played, no matter if there’s a roof, (or) temperature-wise, there will be a three-minute hydration break. It will be three minutes from whistle to whistle in both halves,” said Manolo Zubiria, Chief Tournament Officer, USA.

“Obviously, if there’s an injury (stoppage) at the moment of the 20th or 21st minute and it’s ongoing, this will be addressed on the spot with the referee,” he added.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.