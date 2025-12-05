FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Explained: How the 48 teams will be placed into groups A–L

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw signage is displayed outside the Kennedy Center.(Getty Images via AFP) Here’s a quick explainer on how the 48 teams will be drawn into 12 groups, with four pots mostly set and only a few final spots in the last pot still undecided. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is still months away, but the excitement is already building as the tournament edges closer. The first big step toward shaping the competition comes with the official draw on December 5, which will set the stage for storylines, rivalries, and early talking points heading into football’s biggest showpiece.

A total of 48 teams are set to compete in next year’s tournament — the largest World Cup in history — with the expanded event to be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The draw will take place at the Kennedy Center, Washington, DC.

As the draw approaches, here’s an explainer on how the 48 teams will be split into 12 groups. The four pots are largely confirmed, though a few positions in the final pot are still up for grabs.

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Curacao, Ghana, Haiti, New Zealand, plus four European playoff winners and two intercontinental playoff winners

Twelve untouched groups, from A through L, sit ready to be filled as the World Cup draw begins. Lined up before them are four pots, each containing sealed balls with team names that millions are waiting to hear.

Pot 1 carries the real weight: the three host nations — the United States, Canada and Mexico — along with the nine highest-ranked sides in world football, traditional heavyweights such as Argentina, Brazil and Spain. They are expected to anchor their groups once the tournament kicks off.

Pot 2 features the next tier of contenders, followed by Pot 3 with teams just below them in the rankings. Pot 4 houses the lowest-ranked entrants, including those who battled through the playoff routes to secure a late ticket to the 2026 showpiece.

Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: All you need to know - teams, pots, format, venue and timings

When the ceremony gets underway, the spotlight immediately settles on Pot 1. One after another, the biggest names in world football are pulled out and slotted into Groups A through L, with the three co-hosts already anchored in their predetermined groups as the heart of the North American showpiece. Once the favourites take their places, the process moves on to Pot 2, then Pot 3, and finally Pot 4, with anticipation tightening in the room as every capsule cracks open. By the end, each group must contain exactly one team from each pot, forming a balanced mix of heavyweight, contender, and potential troublemaker.

Only two European teams in one group

However, behind the spectacle, strict draw protocols ensure the event runs smoothly. Nations from the same confederation are kept apart, with Europe standing as the lone exception because of its large number of qualifying teams, allowing two UEFA sides to share a group. While other confederations - AFC, CONCACAF, CAF, CONMEBOL, OFC have only one representative per group. FIFA’s software operates in the background, guiding officials to bypass certain groups or redirect teams when necessary to prevent confederation overlaps or rule breaches, preserving both fairness and competitive balance in the final lineup.

Once the groups are unveiled, each qualified nation has a definitive view of its three opponents—barring the teams still awaiting playoff results—and fans can immediately begin charting possible pathways through the competition. From the initial group fixtures to the enlarged knockout bracket, 32 of the 48 participants will progress and continue their pursuit of World Cup glory.