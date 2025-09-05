Optical illusion: Only the sharpest eyes can spot the hidden frog in this image

Optical illusions are all the new rage on social media. From spotting the odd word out to spotting concealed animals, there are a variety of such challenges going viral on the internet. The latest optical illusion challenge involves finding a concealed animal in the backdrop of what looks like a home’s doorway. The players have to find the frog hidden in the surroundings of this image(Reddit)

Optical illusion: The challenge

This optical illusion features a tiny frog expertly camouflaged in plain sight in a home’s doorway. Posted on Reddit by user bigboybrad27 on the popular community Find The Sniper, the optical illusion quickly went viral as users raced to locate the hidden amphibian.

The challenge is deceptively simple: find the frog in a picture where it blends so seamlessly into its surroundings. Most people miss it at first glance since the frog’s color matches that of the home and the trim of the doorway.

Only those with the sharpest eyes can spot the frog. See the entire image in the Reddit post here.

Optical illusion: Reddit users react

Since the image was shared, many users have commented below the post. One account noted that the frog is hidden “like a tiny little doorman”, while another wrote the puzzle is “just adorable.” A comment read, “Kitty knows he’s right there on the other side of the door.”

Why do these optical illusions go viral?

Optical illusions that include hidden animals, objects, or words become popular overnight because they activate in us a natural curiosity. The brain tricks the eyes, and at first glance, it sees an odd picture, but there is nothing strange in it. Once the optical illusion is uncovered, players experience a sense of accomplishment.

Optical illusion: The solution

Were you able to find the hidden frog? Worry not if you failed to locate it. The frog is hidden under the trim on the left side of the image.

FAQs

Q1: What is the challenge about?

The puzzle asks viewers to spot a frog hidden within a picture posted on r/FindTheSniper.

Q2: Where is the frog located?

It is hidden under the trim on the left side of the image.

Q3: Why are such optical illusions so hard?

They exploit how the brain filters out background details, making camouflaged objects easy to miss.

Q4: Do optical illusions help the brain?

Yes. They can sharpen focus, boost problem-solving skills, and train attention to detail.

Q5: Why do people enjoy these illusions so much?

The joy of discovery and the challenge of beating others to the answer make them highly shareable online.