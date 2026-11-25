More than 1,000 employees at artificial intelligence company Cerebras became millionaires following its stock market debut, CEO Andrew Feldman said.

Andrew Feldman is the CEO and founder of Cerebras, an AI hardware and cloud infrastructure company headquartered in California, (LinkedIn/Andrew Feldman) more less

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Cerebras, an AI hardware and cloud infrastructure company headquartered in California, went public in May 2026, offering 30 million Class A shares at $185 apiece, as per a report by Fortune. The offering raised $5.55 billion, valuing the AI company at around $21.7 billion. Feldman’s own shareholding was estimated to be worth approximately $3.2 billion following the listing.

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Feldman said he was particularly proud of the financial gains made by his workforce. Speaking on the Sourcery With Molly O’Shea channel, the CEO said that creating wealth for employees was an important responsibility for company leaders.

“What we’ve done with our team first, we made more than a thousand millionaires. That’s something I’m really proud of. I think that’s our job as leaders, to make our guys wealthy,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CEO also cautioned employees against constantly tracking their stock holdings and worrying about daily market movements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CEO also cautioned employees against constantly tracking their stock holdings and worrying about daily market movements. {{/usCountry}}

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“Change is stressful. And the vast changes in your personal wealth, both up and down, are really stressful. It’s further made challenging by the fact that your wealth is fluctuating every day—and sometimes intraday,” he said, adding, “You try and teach people that these fluctuations that we have no control of, can’t be watched.”

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Feldman’s advice for employees

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The Cerebras CEO also shared advice for employees who accumulate substantial wealth through company stock. He urged them to diversify their holdings rather than keeping most of their money invested in a single company.

“There’s no reason for you to have 99% of your wealth in one stock. Professional investors don’t do it, and Mr. Employee, there’s no reason for you to do it either. I think it’s okay to sell a little bit,” Feldman told Molly O’Shea.

He added that selling some company shares should not be viewed as a lack of confidence in the business, but as a sensible financial decision.

He further advised employees not to rush into making financial decisions immediately after receiving a substantial payout. He said they could temporarily keep their money in a money market account and take time to understand their financial position before considering other investment options.

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Reflecting on his own experience after selling a company, Feldman said one of the first things he did was pay off his house. “That felt good,” he said.

He added that sudden wealth could also prompt people to reconsider their priorities, including charitable giving and lifestyle choices.

“Once you have some cash, it’s okay to do nothing with it. And it’s designed so that you shouldn’t be more stressed,” Feldman said, adding that financial success should make people’s lives better rather than worse.