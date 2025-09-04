Powerball $1.4 bn lottery drawing: How late can you buy tickets, what is September 3 cutoff?

The Powerball jackpot stands at a historic $1.4 billion as of September 3, after the Labor Day drawing on September 1 saw no jackpot winners. Powerball lottery game tickets cost $2 per game(REUTERS)

On September 1, the winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were 08-23-25-40-53 Powerball: 05, Power Play: 03. Though there were many smaller prizes given out for variations of 1-5 numbers, there were no exact matches, or jackpot winners.

Ahead of the September 3 drawing, here's what you need to know about what time the drawing happens and how late one can buy tickets.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball lottery drawings take place three time a week – Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The drawing is at 10:59 pm ET.

How late can Powerball tickets be bought?

Powerball lottery game tickets cost $2 per game, and can be played across most states in the US, except the six which don't participate. These are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah.

The cutoff time to buy tickets, however, differs from state to state. For example, in Delaware, the cutoff time is 9:45 pm ET, while in Pennsylvania and New Jersey the cutoff time is 9:59 pm ET, and in New York, it is 10 pm ET.

What to know about Powerball

In Powerball the winning numbers are made up of five white balls (numbers 1-69) and one red Powerball (numbers 1-26). The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338 per play.

The current jackpot of $1.4 billion happens to be the sixth largest jackpot in US history and comes after 40 consecutive drawings stretching over the summer where no one has matched the game's six numbers yet. The $1.4 billion jackpot is for a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game's cash option, which for this drawing would be an estimated $634.3 million.

(With AP inputs)