Powerball winner James Farthing was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer in Florida just days after his win. Bodycam footage of the April 29 incident, in which Farthing was tackled and tased after assaulting the officer, has surfaced on social media. Who is James Farthing? $167.3M Powerball winner tackled, tased in shocking video after kicking Florida deputy (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Just two nights after his Powerball win, Farthing, 50, was arrested at a hotel by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in Florida. The video shows several cops arriving at the hotel, with one man seen grabbing Farthing by the neck. Authorities arrested both the man and Farthing. When Farthing tried to flee, an officer tased him and arrested him.

What does the video show?

The lottery winner has been accused of kicking an officer in the face during a police intervention, according to NBC Miami. In the video, a deputy can be heard saying, “I just got kicked,” as security guards shouted at Farthing to stand out.

“Put your hands behind your back right f—king now. Put your hands behind your back and get the f—king wall,” the deputy said, shoving Farthing to the wall.

When Farthing slipped behind a column and attempted to flee, the deputy fired his teaser. Another cop tackled Farthing to the ground.

“I’m sorry man, please,” Farthing could be heard saying while being handcuffed by officers.

“Save your f—king sorries for later,” the deputy replied.

According to an affidavit, the officer who was attacked by Farthing had “swelling and redness” on the right side of his face under his eye, the Smoking Gun reported. Farthing is facing charges of resisting an officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, and parole violation, per the New York Post.

Who is James Farthing?

Farthing hit Kentucky’s largest lottery jackpot, and opted to split the winnings with his mother as an early Mother’s Day gift. He had purchased $2 lottery tickets at a hometown store in Georgetown, Kentucky, and ended up winning a prize of $167.3 million. This was the largest ever amount awarded in the state.

After Farthing’s arrest at the TradeWinds Resort, it was revealed that he has had several run-ins with the law, having racked up convictions across nine counties in Kentucky. He has been accused of various offenses, including choking a girlfriend, bribing officers while in prison and selling cocaine to an undercover cop.

Farthing’s girlfriend, 42-year-old Jacqueline Fightmaster, has also been arrested for alleged involvement in the brawl.