North Carolina woman Pamela Bradshaw collapses on live TV after becoming first $1 million Powerball winner of 2024

A North Carolina woman collapsed on live television after becoming the first Powerball millionaire of 2024, winning $1 million on New Year's Eve. Pamela Bradshaw fell to the ground after her name was called out on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.’ Pamela Bradshaw fell to the ground after her name was called out on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' (@RockinEve screenshots/X)

“Pamela! You’re a millionaire!” announced Ryan Seacrest. An overjoyed and excited Pamela fell to the ground, and later got back on her feet with the help of the host and her daughter, Joanna Hinson. “Oh my god!” she then exclaimed. “I’m so blessed,” she added as her daughter hugged her.

Ryan revealed that Pamela had said she would give a “little bit” of the money to Joanna. He urged Pamela to give her more than that.

Pamela Bradshaw’s first New York City trip and plane ride

As per the North Carolina Lottery, this was the second consecutive year that a North Carolinian has won $1 million on New Year’s Eve. Pamela, who is from Clinton, became one of the five Powerball players across the country chosen at a chance of winning $1 million. This was the first time she had come to New York City, and also her first time flying on a plane.

“I cried on the plane ride and I cried at the Statue of Liberty,” she told the lottery. “It’s just been so incredible.” She won a VIP trip through a second-chance drawing that the state lottery held. She stayed in the Big Apple for four days and three nights as part of her trip, according to New York Post.

Pamela revealed that she wants to buy a home with the money. “I would love to have my own home that is mine and that I feel safe in,” she said. “Not anything fancy or big, just a little cottage or something with one or two bedrooms.”