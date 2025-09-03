Powerball: Forgetful Maryland granddad buys 2 matching lottery tickets, wins ‘unbelievable’ prize

A Maryland grandfather won a whopping $1 million after forgetfully buying an extra lottery ticket this summer. The man, from Prince George's County, could not remember on August 18 if he had already purchased a ticket, and thus ended up buying another ticket that covered the next three drawings, including a Double Play option, state lottery officials said in a release. He and his wife then left for an out-of-state trip. Forgetful Maryland granddad buys 2 matching tickets for same Powerball Double Play drawing, wins unbelievable prize (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(AFP)

The drawing happened while the pair was away on August 20. Upon checking the results, the man, publicly identified by the nickname "Proud Granddad," found out that he had won $500,000. He shared the good news with his wife, but knew that he may have a second ticket he might need to check.

Read More | Powerball winner buys a $47m LA mansion, here's why it's a ‘terrible’ buy

The man found out that he had played the same winning numbers – a string of relatives' birth years, to be specific – on a ticket he bought on August 12. This one covered not just five drawings but even included the Double Play option. He found it when they returned home.

“I played it and I forgot I played it,” he told lottery officials on August 26 when he claimed the prize along with his wife, per People. The grandfather had purchased the tickets at two different locations.

‘It’s truly an unbelievable moment’

The man ended up winning two second-tier $500,000 prizes in the August 20 Double Play drawing, thus earning a whopping $1 million in total. He wasted no time in sharing the news with his wife.

Read More | $2bn Powerball winner adds vintage Porsche to his collection, here's how Edwin Castro has been splurging

“To look her in the eye and say I had a $500,000 win was good. It was really good to say I had a million!” he said. “It’s truly an unbelievable moment.”

The pair retired recently, and has a big family. They are now reportedly hoping to support their children and grandchildren.

The man said he would like to keep playing the lottery as his luck may not have run out yet. “That was Powerball. Maybe Mega Millions is waiting,” he told lottery officials.