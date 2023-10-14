‘I was in tears,’ Kentucky mom of three wins $2 Million Powerball lottery prize

Jacalyn Armstrong, a Kentucky woman, won $2 million from the Powerball drawing on Oct. 4. She bought six Powerball tickets online, one of which matched the five white ball numbers, earning her the second prize of $1 million. She also added Power Play to her tickets, which doubled her prize to $2 million. Kentucky Woman's Powerball Ticket Doubles Prize to $2 Million(Kentucky Lottery)

She found out about her win after an OB-GYN appointment and called her husband Jonathan at work. He thought she was going to tell him she was pregnant.

“I told him I had some news and at first, he didn’t believe me,” Armstrong told the Kentucky Lottery.

“You could tell I was in tears, and he thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.”

“My mom thought the same thing when I called her. I was like, 'what is wrong with you all,” she expressed.

The couple has three children, the youngest being six months old. Armstrong said she seldom plays the lottery, only when the jackpot is high. She thanked her co-workers for reminding her to buy a ticket.

Armstrong played online because she didn’t have time to go to the store. She said she had to reset her password before buying the tickets, as she was not a regular player.

The couple plans to use their money to donate to their church, buy a bigger home, and get a new car. Armstrong got a check of more than $1.4 million after taxes from the Kentucky Lottery.

Where to purchase Powerball lottery tickets?

You can buy lottery tickets from various physical locations across the states, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also offer lottery tickets for sale.

You have the option to order lottery tickets online through Jackpocket, which serves as the official digital lottery courier for the USA TODAY Network.

This service is available in several U.S. states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia.

The Jackpocket app provides a convenient way to select your desired lottery game, pick your numbers, place your order, view your ticket, and claim your winnings—all from your smartphone or home computer.

