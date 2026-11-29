A father has expressed pride in his pilot son after a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to abort its landing moments before touchdown at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) when an earthquake struck Southern California in the United States on Saturday, November 28.

A father expressed pride in his pilot son after a Delta flight aborted its landing moments before touchdown in Los Angeles. (X/@airlinevideos) more less

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(Also read: ‘Turn around, we’re having a big earthquake’: Delta flight aborts landing as tremors hit Los Angeles)

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The dramatic moment was captured by Airline Videos Live, an aviation livestreaming platform that broadcasts aircraft movements at the airport. The footage showed the aircraft approaching the runway when the camera suddenly began shaking due to the tremors.

Father shares proud moment

Taking to X, Todd Crosby revealed that his son was the first officer aboard the Delta flight. He also mentioned that the voice of the pilot heard communicating with air traffic control in the video belonged to his son.

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{{^usCountry}} "Very proud of my son, the first officer on this flight as they had to abort the landing in Los Angeles in its final seconds because of an earthquake. That is his voice on the radio. Proud dad moment," Crosby wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Very proud of my son, the first officer on this flight as they had to abort the landing in Los Angeles in its final seconds because of an earthquake. That is his voice on the radio. Proud dad moment," Crosby wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The footage was originally shared on X by Airline Videos.

"EARTHQUAKE AT LAX! A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Los Angeles area, and our 24/7 live cameras at LAX captured the shaking as it happened! Watch the moment it was captured live on the Airline Videos Live cameras on November 28th, 2026!" the caption read.

Take a look here at the post:

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Flight lands safely after aborted approach

According to a report by AIRLIVE, the aircraft was an Airbus A319 operating as Delta Flight 1972 from Kansas City to Los Angeles.

An air traffic controller instructed the crew to perform a go-around, a standard aviation safety manoeuvre in which pilots discontinue a landing and climb back into the air before making another approach.

"Delta 1972, go around. We're having a big earthquake," the air traffic controller was heard saying.

(Also read: Delta flights delayed across US after automation problem at Atlanta airport affects departures)

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The aircraft subsequently landed safely at 10:01 am local time, following runway safety inspections, AIRLIVE reported.

Earthquake rattles Southern California

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake measured 5.0 in magnitude and struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach at approximately 9:30 am local time.

Several aftershocks followed the initial earthquake. The tremors also caused damage to some windows and ceiling tiles at Los Angeles International Airport, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) deployed personnel from all 106 neighbourhood fire stations to assess potential damage to critical infrastructure across the city.

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