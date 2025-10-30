'Sure, why not': Elon Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson responds to troll asking to hear her 'real voice'

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has hit back at online trolls asking to hear her “real voice”. Wilson, 21, who came out as transgender at 16.(Instagram/@vivllainous)

Wilson, 21, who came out as transgender at 16 and has since pursued gender-affirming surgery, was responding to a comment under one of her recent TikTok videos that read, “Can we hear your real voice?”

“Honestly, sure, why not? You brought this cringe upon yourself though,” Wilson replied in the video, speaking in her natural high-pitched tone while brushing her hair out of her sweatshirt. “I was bored,” she added casually.

She then pressed play on “God’s Menu” by K-pop group Stray Kids, performing part of a dance before jokingly mimicking member Lee Felix’s deep voice from the song. “Cooking like a chef, I’m a five-star Michelin,” she sang. “There was an attempt,” she captioned the post.

Watch the video here.

While she maintained a straight face in the clip, Wilson later admitted in the comments, “I was trying so hard not to burst out laughing pls”.

The post has since drawn nearly half a million likes and over 3 million views, with TikTokers praising her wit and confidence.

“Girl have you ever thought about being a metal singer????????????????” one user joked, while another added, “As another trans girl randomly making my voice deep like this is SO funny.”

When a fan suggested she try voice acting, Wilson replied, “Honestly it’s a pipe dream of mine.”

In a follow-up post, Wilson shared another clip of her rapping Lee Felix’s verse from “Maniac,” writing, “honestly, the response made me a lot more confident in my voice lol.”

About Vivian Jenna Wilson

Wilson, the daughter of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and author Justine Wilson, publicly came out in 2022. She then cut all ties with her father and dropped his last name. That same year, Musk told Jordan Peterson during an interview that his daughter had been “killed by the woke mind virus.”

Wilson fired back on Threads, writing, “Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead. I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me.”

She also slammed her father as “desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-me’s who are quick to give it to him."