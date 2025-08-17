Inside Terence Stamp net worth and family: All about legendary Superman actor's ex-wife Elizabeth O'Rourke

English actor Terence Stamp, who portrayed the arch-villain General Zod in Superman movies, passed away at the age of 87. Terence Stamp dies at 87.(REUTERS)

The Oscar-nominated actor acted in several movies, including The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Far From the Madding Crowd, and Valkyrie during the course of a six-decade career.

According to his family's statement to the Reuters news agency, Stamp passed away early on Sunday.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and a writer that will continue to touch people for years to come,” they stated.

Stamp was born on July 22, 1938, to working-class parents in Stepney, east London. He went to grammar school before pursuing a career in advertising.

He became well-known in the 1960s after receiving a scholarship to drama school and starring in the title role of Billy Budd, a 1962 movie about an unsuspecting young 18th-century seaman.

He received a Golden Globe for best newcomer and an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his work.

With memorable roles as General Zod and Sergeant Troy in the 1967 Far From the Madding Crowd, he gradually established himself as a villain in Superman and Superman II.

Terence Stamp net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stamp's net worth is estimated to be $10 million.

What was Terence Stamp's cause of death?

Although the cause of his death has not been made public, the entertainment world has been greatly affected by his passing.

Terence Stamp’s marriage to Elizabeth O’Rourke

In the mid-1990s, Terence Stamp met Elizabeth O'Rourke, an Australian pharmacy student, at a chemist shop in Bondi, New South Wales. The two eventually got married. On New Year's Eve 2002, the pair tied the knot at ages 64 and 29, respectively, drawing everyone's attention to their 35-year age gap. However, the pair didn't have any kids.

After six years of marriage, O'Rourke filed for divorce in April 2008, claiming that Stamp's “unreasonable behaviour” was the cause of the breakup. "We had an incredible amount of fun," Stamp stated while opening up about his divorce in a 2013 interview with the Daily Mail. “She went back to Australia, and that’s why I don’t see her, but if I do go there, I’m sure I will.”