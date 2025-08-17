Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner's candid bar photo leaves fans stunned amid marriage speculations, Hailey Bieber reacts

Justin Bieber posted a rare picture of himself with his wife Hailey's best friend, Kendall Jenner, on Instagram, leaving netizens stunned. Bieber and Jenner have been friends for over 10 years , and there were even reports that they were dating before the singer's 2018 marriage to Hailey.(Justin Bieber/Instagram)

The candid photo, which was taken on Thursday night during Bieber's latest hangout at a low-key dive bar in Los Angeles, shows the 31-year-old star sitting on a stool and listening carefully to the 29-year-old model while holding what appears to be a beer glass.

Donning a white jeans and black crop top, Jenner appeared enthusiastic as she chatted into Bieber's ear.

Bieber and Jenner have been friends for over 10 years , and there were even reports that they were dating before the singer's 2018 marriage to Hailey.

Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner's photo

Reacting to Bieber's picture, Hailey, 28, commented on the post as she took a jab at Jenner. Her comment got more than 65,000 likes.

“It's always Kendall telling a story with her hands,” she quipped.

Reacting to Bieber's picture, Hailey, 28,commented on the post as she took a jab at Jenner. Her comment got more than 65,000 likes.

Jenner quickly responded, saying, “It's always Kendall telling a story with her hands.”

Also Read: Oasis blasted in South Korea over controversial rising Sun music video; ‘Never set foot here again’

Justin shares his and Hailey pictures

Later, Justin chose to share a unique picture of himself and Hailey from Thursday's pub gathering. They both were seen posing together sitting next to each other on a couch in the same dive pub in the cover shot of his carousel post.

Moreover, Justin shared a romantic Instagram album earlier this week that featured images of him and Hailey cuddling and relaxing side by side on picnic blankets.

The couple, who got married in September 2018, appeared incredibly content in a number of pictures as they spent time together.

His regular posts follow the publication of his surprising seventh studio album, SWAG.

His public character, personal hardships, and dedication to his wife Hailey and their almost one-year-old son Jack Blues Bieber are all discussed in a number of songs.

After months of marriage speculations and fan anxiety for the A-list couple, the album also seems to hint at a difficult period between them.