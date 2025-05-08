Golden Globes to add ‘Best Podcast of The Year category’ in 2026 ceremony

Golden Globes awards that are known to honour the best in international films and television, are now expanding beyond the screen. The popular award show has decided to include a new category: Best Podcast of the Year from next year. Golden Globes awards will honour the best of podcasts in their next ceremony. (AFP)

Golden Globes will recognize new forms of storytelling

According a report in Variety, the organisers have made the move to recognise the increasing influence and reach of podcasts in the entertainment world with its creative storytelling. The category will make it debut in 83rd Golden Globe Awards which is scheduled to go on air on 11 January next year.

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling. Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations," said Helen Hoehne, President of the Golden Globes.

The award will include both audio and video formats of podcasts that have gained popularity among the listeners and made significant impact over the years. The 25 most popular podcasts will be eligible to compete. Out of these, a total of six will named in the final list. More guidelines are still expected to be disclosed coming weeks which will make it clear who all can participate.

Other awards that felicitate podcasters

Some of the awards organisations have already dedicated categories to recognise the new generation of podcasters. For instance, the People’s Choice Podcast Awards go for public voting to award audiences' favorite creators in wide range of genres. The British Podcast Awards and The iHeartRadio Podcast awards felicitate the creators from all backgrounds including mainstream and independent. The Webby Awards have made podcasting a part of their digital media category.