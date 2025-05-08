Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Golden Globes to add ‘Best Podcast of The Year category’ in 2026 ceremony

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
May 08, 2025 05:36 PM IST

The Golden Globes will introduce a new category for Best Podcast of the Year at the 83rd awards, recognizing the growing impact of podcasts in storytelling.

Golden Globes awards that are known to honour the best in international films and television, are now expanding beyond the screen. The popular award show has decided to include a new category: Best Podcast of the Year from next year.

Golden Globes awards will honour the best of podcasts in their next ceremony. (AFP)
Golden Globes awards will honour the best of podcasts in their next ceremony. (AFP)

(Also read: Payal Kapadia is all smiles even as she loses Best Director award to Brady Corbet at 2025 Golden Globes)

Golden Globes will recognize new forms of storytelling

According a report in Variety, the organisers have made the move to recognise the increasing influence and reach of podcasts in the entertainment world with its creative storytelling. The category will make it debut in 83rd Golden Globe Awards which is scheduled to go on air on 11 January next year.

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling. Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations," said Helen Hoehne, President of the Golden Globes.

The award will include both audio and video formats of podcasts that have gained popularity among the listeners and made significant impact over the years. The 25 most popular podcasts will be eligible to compete. Out of these, a total of six will named in the final list. More guidelines are still expected to be disclosed coming weeks which will make it clear who all can participate. 

Other awards that felicitate podcasters 

Some of the awards organisations have already dedicated categories to recognise the new generation of podcasters. For instance, the People’s Choice Podcast Awards go for public voting to award audiences' favorite creators in wide range of genres. The British Podcast Awards and The iHeartRadio Podcast awards felicitate the creators from all backgrounds including mainstream and independent. The Webby Awards have made podcasting a part of their digital media category.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Golden Globes to add ‘Best Podcast of The Year category’ in 2026 ceremony
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On