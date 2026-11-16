‘That’s how it happened’: Elon Musk reveals he recruited SpaceX’s first engineers by telling them ‘we’re probably going to die’

Elon Musk recently reacted to a resurfaced video of himself recalling how he recruited SpaceX’s first engineers by warning them that “we’re probably going to die”. Responding to an X post sharing the clip, the billionaire wrote, “That’s how it happened”.

SpaceX has completed 716 missions to date, as per the official site. (REUTERS)

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In the video, Musk is heard explaining how he was upfront with potential recruits about the risks of joining SpaceX, which he founded in 2002. Speaking at Y Combinator’s inaugural AI Startup School in San Francisco in 2025, he said he had expected the company to fail when he started it.

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“So SpaceX, I started that in mid-2002 expecting to fail. Probably 90% chance of failing. And even when recruiting people, I didn’t try to make out that it would work. I said, we’re probably going to die, but there’s a small chance we might not die, and this is the only way to get people to Mars and advance the state of the art,” Musk said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also revealed that he eventually took on the role of chief engineer of the rocket because he could not find experienced engineers willing to join the company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also revealed that he eventually took on the role of chief engineer of the rocket because he could not find experienced engineers willing to join the company. {{/usCountry}}

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“And then I ended up being chief engineer of the rocket, not because I wanted to, but because I couldn’t hire anyone who was good. None of the good chief engineers would join, because they’re like, this is too risky, you’re going to die. And so I ended up being chief engineer of the rocket,” he added.

Watch the video below:

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Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 after investing around $100 million of his fortune, earned from the sale of PayPal. The company was established with the goal of reducing the cost of spaceflight and eventually enabling human colonisation of Mars. According to SpaceX’s official website, the company has completed 716 missions to date.

(Also Read: Elon Musk says it ‘would be an honour’ to hire Jensen Huang amid reports on Nvidia’s plans to oust CEO)

SpaceX successfully catches Starship

The revelation comes as SpaceX continues to make progress towards developing reusable rockets. On Saturday, the company’s Starship spacecraft made history after returning from orbit and being caught by giant mechanical arms at its Texas launch facility for the first time, Fox News reported.

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The milestone came around 22 hours after Starship launched from SpaceX’s Starbase facility on Friday. However, the company fell short of its goal of recovering both stages of the rocket after its Super Heavy booster exploded over the Gulf of America.