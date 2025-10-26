Trump's energetic dance with Malaysian performers in Kuala Lumpur goes viral, ‘It’s impossible NOT to love this’

President Donald Trump arrived in Malaysia's capital with great fanfare following a 23-hour journey from Washington. In a now viral video, the 79-year-old Trump is seen dancing to the rhythm of drums on the airport tarmac after stepping down from Air Force One. Trump's energetic moves also entertain the crowd surrounding him. US President Donald Trump, center, speaks with Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia's prime minister, after arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Trump has landed in Malaysia for the ASEAN summit. He is traveling to the Asia-Pacific region for the first time since his reelection.

He can be seen dancing with dancers in vibrant costumes who represent Malaysia's main ethnic groups, which include Malays, Chinese, Indians, and the indigenous inhabitants of Borneo. Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, also joined Trump and swayed to the tunes.

Also Read: What is ghost tapping? Warning issued as new fraud targets millions using contactless payment methods

Trump's lively dance creates buzz on social media

Taking to X, Eric Daugherty shared video of Trump dancing with Malaysian dancers. “EPIC! The moment President Trump notices the Malaysian dancers and JOINS IN! It’s impossible NOT to love this,” the caption read.

The video has so far garnered over 2.1 million views, with several Trump fans hailing the POTUS' energy, style, and rhythm. “He's only got one dance move but he's perfected it,” one wrote. “Love it,” another commented.

“Only Trump could turn a diplomatic event into a dance party 😂 Gotta admit, this was kinda wholesome!” a third user said.

“You can't deny POTUS has style and rhythm. I rate this a solid 9 out of 10. What say you?” the fourth user chimed in.

Trump's five days trip

Trump is on a five-day trip to bolster trade relations and increase American influence in Asia. He intends to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea and recently elected Japanese leader Sanao Takaichi in Tokyo. There is also the possibility of a last-minute encounter with Kim Jong Un of North Korea close to the Demilitarized Zone.