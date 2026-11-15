US CEO creates advisory board of 13-to-22-year-olds to seek advice on business decisions: 'They really do have a true seat at the table'

While many business leaders complain about young professionals lacking initiative, the CEO of US fashion retailer Pacsun is taking a different approach. Brieane Olson has created a youth advisory council comprising Gen Z and Gen Alpha members aged 13 to 22 to help shape the company’s business decisions, the Fortune reported.

Brieane Olson took over as Pacsun CEO in 2023. (LinkedIn/Brieane Olson)

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“I definitely felt, having spent so much time on the front-line with young consumers, that Gen Z and Gen Alpha were greatly misunderstood,” Olson told Fortune. She said she wanted to give young people a seat at the table and build something meaningful with the community at its centre.

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According to the outlet, the council functions like a mini board of directors. It brings together 15 young people every year to discuss business priorities, retail trends and areas where the brand can improve. Once every year, the members meet with Olson and other company executives, offering feedback on everything from customer experience to store operations.

Olson, who took over as Pacsun CEO in 2023, said working with younger generations has taught her the importance of providing context and explaining the reasoning behind business decisions.

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{{^usCountry}} “The most important thing is to truly listen—allow to have a dialogue, be a part of the reasoning, the why, the discussions—and you get a much better return,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The most important thing is to truly listen—allow to have a dialogue, be a part of the reasoning, the why, the discussions—and you get a much better return,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Expansion of youth programme

The initiative has gained popularity among young people. While Pacsun initially hand-selected participants for its first council between 2024 and 2025, nearly 1,000 people applied when the company opened applications for its 2026-27 cohort.

The response prompted Pacsun to launch a wider ambassador programme. The company now works with around 300 young people aged 13 to 22, who contribute to areas they are passionate about, including design, styling, visual arts and emerging trends.

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According to Olson, the young advisors have helped the company with several business decisions, including redesigning store layouts and studying competitors in the retail industry.

“They really do have a true seat at the table. They have a direct line of communication with myself and all of the other leaders,” she said.

“In return, they’re also getting great mentorship, and they’re getting opportunity and access and the ability to help co-create the future of the brand. And I think there’s a lot of shared benefit to bringing young people in, and helping also to fight the stereotypes that these younger generations are facing,” she added.

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Youth-focused summit

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The youth advisory council is among several initiatives Olson has introduced since becoming CEO in 2023.

According to Fortune, Pacsun has also hosted a Purpose Summit for the past two years, bringing together brand partners, executives, creators, cultural leaders and members of its youth council. Representatives from technology companies such as Snapchat, Pinterest and TikTok have attended the event, along with philanthropic partners such as Selena Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund. The day-long summit provides a platform to exchange ideas, discuss industry challenges and explore ways to run businesses with a stronger sense of purpose.

Additionally, Pacsun publishes an annual youth report based on surveys of thousands of Gen Z and Gen Alpha participants. The report examines their attitudes, behaviour, spending habits and cultural interests.

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Olson said that such initiatives allow the company to reflect on its leadership approach and understand what it needs to do differently to create a better future for younger generations.

“Creating moments and opportunities for us to pause and really think about how we’re leading and what we need to do differently is important,” Olson said, adding that Pacsun’s youth research helps the company do a “better job to collectively create a future that is a better place for the youth.”