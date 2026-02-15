US comedian faces backlash for mocking Hindu beliefs at Texas council meeting: ‘This is NOT funny’
US comedian Alex Stein is facing backlash for mocking Hindu beliefs at a Texas council meeting, prompting Indian-American attendees to walk out in protest.
US comedian and conservative YouTuber Alex Stein is facing backlash after delivering a speech at a Plano City Council meeting in Texas in which he mocked Hindu religious beliefs, prompting several Indian-American attendees to walk out in protest.
Stein arrived at the meeting wearing a yellow kurta, black shorts, slippers and a red tilak. Speaking in a caricatured accent, he introduced himself as a “young Indian boy” from the “holy land of India far, far away,” before launching into remarks that targeted Hindu traditions.
During his address, Stein repeatedly derided Hindu reverence for cows, saying, “cow is divine mother… her urine, gomutra, is the purest form of medicine… and her dung, gobar, is holy gold.” His comments appeared to create visible discomfort in the chamber and drew immediate anger from Indian-American residents in attendance.
As the speech went on, several members of the Indian-American community stood up and walked out mid-meeting. Those who stayed behind described the remarks as offensive and intentionally provocative.
Clips of the incident quickly spread online, including one shared on X with the caption, “Young Indian boy begs the Mayor of Plano for help, stop the attacks from the Muslim Brotherhood and his HOA association.”
Stein also shifted to US politics during the speech, thanking President Donald Trump for appointing FBI Director Kash Patel and asserting that the Indian-American community was “proud” of the decision. He then made an unusual aside about Patel’s personal life, referring to his relationship with country music singer Alexis Wilkins and joking about wanting an “authentic Indian marriage.”
Multiple Indian-American attendees were visibly offended by both the remarks and Stein’s caricaturing of Hindu beliefs, with some choosing to exit the chamber while the meeting was still underway.
Meanwhile, on social media, Stein’s remarks triggered strong reactions.
“Alex Stein drops a racist video targeting Indians and people laugh it off like it’s normal. Racism against Indians has become mainstream on this platform. And pretending it’s harmless is exactly how it spreads,” one user wrote.
“Disgraceful and hateful mocking of Hindus in Plano, Texas by failed comedian Alex Stein. This is NOT funny,” commented another.
