US comedian faces backlash for mocking Hindu beliefs at Texas council meeting: ‘This is NOT funny’

US comedian and conservative YouTuber Alex Stein is facing backlash after delivering a speech at a Plano City Council meeting in Texas in which he mocked Hindu religious beliefs, prompting several Indian-American attendees to walk out in protest. Stein introduced himself as a “young Indian boy” from the “holy land of India far, far away". (X/@alexstein69420)

Stein arrived at the meeting wearing a yellow kurta, black shorts, slippers and a red tilak. Speaking in a caricatured accent, he introduced himself as a “young Indian boy” from the “holy land of India far, far away,” before launching into remarks that targeted Hindu traditions.

During his address, Stein repeatedly derided Hindu reverence for cows, saying, “cow is divine mother… her urine, gomutra, is the purest form of medicine… and her dung, gobar, is holy gold.” His comments appeared to create visible discomfort in the chamber and drew immediate anger from Indian-American residents in attendance.

As the speech went on, several members of the Indian-American community stood up and walked out mid-meeting. Those who stayed behind described the remarks as offensive and intentionally provocative.

Clips of the incident quickly spread online, including one shared on X with the caption, “Young Indian boy begs the Mayor of Plano for help, stop the attacks from the Muslim Brotherhood and his HOA association.”