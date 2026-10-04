US founder gives up Bentley for Tesla, reveals plans to buy 10 for employees: 'Most important video I've ever posted'

Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim recently said that he traded his Bentley for a Tesla and also plans to buy the electric car for 10 of his employees. In an Instagram video, Oppenheim praised Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology as “life-changing” and said that he no longer plans to drive himself after experiencing the feature.

Oppenheim said that he traded his Bentley for a Tesla. (Instagram/@jasonoppenheim)

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“This is the most important video that I’ve ever posted,” Oppenheim said at the beginning of the video, which was captioned, “A public service announcement. Please watch.”

In the clip, Oppenheim showed himself using Tesla’s FSD feature while travelling from Newport Beach to the Oppenheim Group’s office in Los Angeles. He said the journey would take around an hour and 15 minutes and claimed the car would drive to his office and park itself without him touching the steering wheel or accelerator.

Calling the technology “so safe”, Oppenheim said he had already given his Bentley to his father as he no longer had any use for it. “I have no need for it. I’m not going to drive it. I’m going to be getting self-driven around from here on out,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Oppenheim then revealed that he plans to buy Tesla cars equipped with FSD for his employees. “I’m going to get all 10 of my employees a Tesla with full self-driving capability,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oppenheim then revealed that he plans to buy Tesla cars equipped with FSD for his employees. “I’m going to get all 10 of my employees a Tesla with full self-driving capability,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also claimed that the technology is “eight times safer than the average driver” and “25 times safer than the average distracted driver”. Oppenheim admitted that he is often distracted while driving because he texts, checks emails or uses his phone. “So this self-driving technology is removing the biggest risk in my life,” he said.

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He further claimed that around 40,000 people die in car accidents each year and argued that self-driving technology could help save lives. “That’s why I’m posting this video,” Oppenheim said.

The real estate entrepreneur also said he had encouraged his ageing aunt to get a Tesla and would buy one for her if necessary.

He acknowledged that some people may not like Tesla or Elon Musk, but urged viewers to consider the technology on the basis of safety.

“I know that some people don't like Musk, or some people, you know, don't like Tesla, but for whatever reason. But guys, there's nothing more important than your safety, the safety of your loved ones and your friends and the safety of your community. So I hope that we can just save lives together. I hope you at least consider going and getting a test drive. Thank you,” he said.

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(Also Read: Tesla Cybertruck gets colourful Indian makeover in US: ‘Dekho, magar pyaar se’)

Elon Musk reacts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to Oppenheim’s post on X, writing, “Tesla FSD feels like magic.”

The video also drew praise from several users. “As an autism mom this makes me hopeful for my daughters future,” one user commented.

“my Tesla drives me every where. Definite Life saver at night,” commented another.

“As a car fanatic myself, I couldn’t agree more. I take my Tesla when I don’t feel like driving because it’s like having a personal driver, and I take my other cars when I want to enjoy the drive. Can’t hate on this incredible tech. It’s come a long way,” wrote a third user.

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However, Oppenheim’s post also attracted criticism.

One user wrote, “Yes, I hear you. But this is a little tone deaf in today's world when people are struggling to put food on the table and gas in their normal vehicles. People just can't go out and buy a $60k car and add full self driving. This is definitely a luxury and privilege for those who can afford it.”

“The THOUSANDS of lawsuits and deaths due to self-drive mode tell a different story there, Jason. But - nice advert for Elon. I’m sure he appreciates it,” commented another.