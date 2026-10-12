US professor urinates on student's backpack, faces 5 years in jail as 6 prior reports emerge

A college professor in the US allegedly urinated on a student’s backpack, an incident that led investigators to uncover a series of reports about urine being found in unusual places on campus. The biology professor, identified as Paul Fischer, 55, was charged with first-degree property damage after the incident at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, according to court documents.

The professor resigned while the college was investigating the reported incidents. (macalester.edu)

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According to a report by CBS News, the incident took place on December 5, 2025, when a student working at the college’s Olin-Rice Science Centre briefly stepped away from her belongings. When she returned, she found "urine on her backpack”.

The student told investigators she believed Fischer was responsible, as she was outside his office and he was the only person in the area during the incident. She subsequently reported the incident and submitted receipts estimating the damage to her belongings at $2,000, according to court records.

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Professor linked to previous urine incidents on campus

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{{^usCountry}} The Macalester College Department of Public Safety told St. Paul police it had conducted its own investigation and discovered Fischer was linked to six reports of "urinations occurring on campus". The locations included trash cans, water bottles and even inside decorations belonging to other professors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Macalester College Department of Public Safety told St. Paul police it had conducted its own investigation and discovered Fischer was linked to six reports of "urinations occurring on campus". The locations included trash cans, water bottles and even inside decorations belonging to other professors. {{/usCountry}}

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When questioned by police, Fischer admitted to developing a habit over the preceding two years of urinating into a cup and disposing of the contents in campus trash cans or laboratory sinks. He told investigators that he may have accidentally spilled urine on the student’s backpack while attempting to empty a cup into a trash can near his office, according to a report by the New York Post.

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Professor resigns amid investigation

Macalester College confirmed to CBS News that Fischer’s employment ended during the 2025-2026 academic year. The criminal complaint stated that he resigned while the college was investigating the reported incidents.

Fischer, who taught at the institution for more than 25 years, has been charged with first-degree property damage. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

He is expected to appear in court in early November.

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