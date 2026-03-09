US teacher dies after students' prank goes wrong, days after school warned about stunts 'going too far'

A high school teacher in the US has died after an alleged prank by a group of teenagers ended in tragedy outside his home in Georgia. Jason Hughes was fatally struck by a pickup truck on March 6. (gofundme.com)

According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Jason Hughes was fatally struck by a pickup truck on March 6 while confronting a group that had come to his house as part of a prank. Authorities said 5 teenagers had covered or “rolled” the teacher’s trees with toilet paper at his home in Gainesville, Georgia. When Hughes came outside, the group attempted to flee in two vehicles.

One of the vehicles was driven by 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace. According to investigators, Hughes tripped and fell into the road as the teens were leaving, and Wallace’s pickup truck ran over him.

Officials said Wallace and the others stopped and attempted to help Hughes until emergency responders arrived. Hughes was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police arrested Wallace at the scene along with 4 others identified as Elijah Tate Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque and Ariana Cruz. Wallace has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving in connection with Hughes’ death. All 5 teenagers also face charges of criminal trespass and littering on private property, authorities said.

Hughes was a teacher at North Hall High School and a father of two young boys. In a statement shared with WXIA, the Hall County School District described him as a beloved member of the school community.

“Our hearts are broken. Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues,” the statement said.

School warns students about pranks ‘going too far’ According to a report by People, the incident comes just days after the district warned students about risky pranks linked to prom celebrations, sometimes referred to as “Junior/Senior Wars.”

In a message to parents and students shared on Facebook, school officials said such pranks had gone too far in the past and urged students to avoid activities that could damage property or harm others.

“It's essential to recognize the serious consequences that can arise from engaging in destructive behavior,” the district said, warning that such acts could lead to criminal charges and affect participation in graduation events. “We cannot stress enough the importance of making responsible choices and thinking about the long-term impact of your actions,” the school warned.