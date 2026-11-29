A mother has caught the internet’s attention after a video showed her instinctively grabbing her baby daughter and rushing to protect her as a powerful earthquake struck their Los Angeles home on Saturday.

The mother shielded her baby as a 5.0 magnitude earthquake rocked the area. (Instagram/@kelseyselby) more less

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The video, shared on Instagram by Kelsey Selby, shows the mother playing with her baby, who is secured in a baby chair. However, the moment takes a sudden turn when the camera begins shaking violently, and a loud crash is heard.

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The woman is seen immediately picking up her daughter and rushing to shield her. With a visibly panicked expression, she pulls the baby close to her chest and moves towards the centre of the room, taking the baby chair along with her.

“I was just playing with my baby when the earthquake hit,” text displayed on the clip read.

“My motherly instinct kicked in.. so happy everyone is safe,” Selby wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: ‘Proud dad moment’: Father praises pilot son after Delta flight aborts landing amid Los Angeles earthquake) Earthquake hits Southern California {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: ‘Proud dad moment’: Father praises pilot son after Delta flight aborts landing amid Los Angeles earthquake) Earthquake hits Southern California {{/usCountry}}

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According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake measured 5.0 in magnitude and struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach at around 9.30 am local time on Saturday.

According to a report by NBC News, state officials said more than 90 aftershocks had hit the area following Saturday’s earthquake. USGS data showed that two aftershocks measured above magnitude 4, while eight were greater than magnitude 3.

Saturday’s earthquake was the strongest to hit the Los Angeles area since 2014. However, no significant injuries or structural damage were reported in nearby Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz said in an update on Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the earthquake shattered windows at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Some ceiling tiles at the airport had also come loose, but flight operations were not affected, she said.

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