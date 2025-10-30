Viral Gen Alpha slang ‘67’ confuses millennials, boomers: ‘Word of 2025’ decoded

Dictionary.com has officially named “67” the Word of the Year for 2025, and the announcement has created quite a commotion on social media, especially among millennials and boomers. Many have taken to X to share their confusion about the word, which has its roots in online culture. The Word of the Year 2025 “67” is spelt “six-seven” and not “sixty-seven." (Unsplash)

What are people saying?

While some confessed that they have no idea what the word means, others expressed outrage at the inclusion of the term in a dictionary. An individual said, “‘67” as Word of the Year is insane. We’ve officially reached the point where internet inside jokes are replacing English. Oxford’s shaking right now.”

Another added, “I still don't know what it even means.” A third joined, “This is not a word. These are numbers. This is like saying the stupid joke from the 80s about why 6 was afraid of 7, because 7 8 9, and 789 is now a word of the year.” A fourth wrote, “We’ve officially run out of words, next year’s gonna be an emoji.”

What does ‘67’ mean?

Spelt “six-seven” - and not “sixty-seven” - this Gen Alpha slang, despite being widely used, has an ambiguous meaning. According to Dictionary.com, the term, which is “largely nonsensical”, means “so-so,” or “maybe this, maybe that.” It is more prominent when “paired with a hand gesture where both palms face up and move alternately up and down.”

“Because of its murky and shifting usage, it’s an example of brainrot slang and is intended to be nonsensical and playfully absurd,” Dictionary.com added.

Origin of '67': Where does the word come from?

In a blog post, the online platform shared that the word is thought to have originated from the drill song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla. “Six-seven” is repeated as a hook throughout the track. The platform added, “It was likely also popularised through videos about NBA players such as LaMelo Ball, who’s 6’7″.” Visuals of the song's hook paired with images of the basketball player have turned into a popular meme template.

Who uses ‘67’?

Gen Alpha and younger teens mostly use the term on TikTok, Instagram, or in daily life conversations. It is also part of internet and sports cultures.

Have you ever used the term “67” in a conversation?